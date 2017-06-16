Militants ambush police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, kill 6 cops, disfigure their faces with bullets

Srinagar: The militants who ambushed a police party near Achabal town in south Kashmir on Friday disfigured the faces of the six policemen, including a Station House Officer (SHO), slain in the attack before walking away with their weapons, police said.

Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) has claimed responsibility for the attack in Anantnag district, that came hours after security forces killed one of the group's top commanders.

In a barbaric act, the terrorists shot at the policemen with their assault rifles after overpowering them. The policemen who retaliated bravely, however, could not break the trap laid by the terrorists.

The terrorists first overpowered them, then fatally shot them in their faces from close range and escaped with their weapons.

A sub-inspector, identified as Pulwama-resident Feroz Ahmad Dar, a driver and four other policemen, who were on a routine round in their jeep, died in the attack, Director General of Police SP Vaid told PTI here.

The incident took place when Ahmed was on his way to the police station at Achabal after completing his duty in Anantnag.

As per a senior police official, the LeT wanted to take revenge for the Arwani encounter in which their local commander, Junaid Mattoo, is believed to have died.

Police sources said 10-15 heavily-armed militants attacked the police party, led by SHO Feroz Ahmed Dar, near Thajiwara and also looted their weapons. The police were not travelling in a bulletproof vehicle.

32-year-old Ahmed was a father of two daughters aged six and two.

A pall of gloom descended on Anantnag police station when Ahmed's wife and aged parents came to receive his body. He was quite popular in South Kashmir police division and had recently organised an Iftar party.

The other deceased officers include constables Sharik Ahmad and Tanveer Ahmad (Budgam district), Sheraz Ahmad (Achabal), Asif Ahmad and Sabzar Ahmed (Anantnag).

The encounter at Arwani in Bijbehara area broke out this morning and all the three militants are believed to be dead. No bodies have been recovered so far.

Army has been moved out and was combing the area, officials said.

Last month, the LeT had issued a stern warning to policemen in the Valley "to quit and return home forthwith, otherwise be prepared to die".

The incident saw immediate reaction from political parties including former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah who blamed the PDP-BJP government led by Mehbooba Mufti for the present crisis.

"It seems that South Kashmir is slipping everyday from the hands of the state government. I hope somebody in New Delhi wakes up now," Omar said.

CPM leader Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami said the incidents in South Kashmir were a clear example of lawlessness prevailing in the entire area.

State Congress chief GA Mir said it was a very sad incident.

"It shows that the state government has completely failed in controlling the situation. I wonder when will the Union Home Ministry wake up," Mir said.

(With Agency inputs)