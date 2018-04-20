BJP releases third list of candidates for Karnataka assembly elections 2018

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its third list of candidates for the upcoming assembly Karnataka elections. The party has named 59 candidates in its list. Some of the key names in the list include Anil Benake from Belgaum Uttar, Venkate Gowda from Srinivaspur, among others. With this list, the party has now named its candidates for 213 of the 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly.
Karnataka goes to the polls in a single phase on May 12, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 15. Congress has released a list of 218 candidates, while the JDS has released a list of 126 candidates so far.
Before this list, the BJP had announced names of 154 candidates in its two lists. Of the 154 names of candidates announced in the two lists by BJP on April 8 and on April 16, 111 candidates had contested assembly elections in 2013.
Here is the list of candidates:
1. 11 Belgaum Uttar Sri Anil Benake
2. 12 Belgaum Dakshin Sri Abhay Patil
3. 14 Khanapur Sri Vittal Halagekar
4. 15 Kittur Sri Mahantesh Doddagoudar
5. 28 Basavana Bagevadi Sri Sangaraja Desai
6. 31 Nagthan (SC) Dr. Gopal Karjol
7. 40 Chittapur (SC) Sri Valmiki Naik
8. 42 Chincholi (SC) Sri Sunil Valyapure
9. 43 Gulbarga Rural (SC) Sri Basavaraj Mattimod
10. 48 Humnabad Sri Subhash Kallur
11. 49 Bidar South Dr. Shailendra Beldale
12. 55 Manvi (ST) Sri Manappa Naik
13. 58 Sindhanur Sri Kolla Sheshagiri Rao
14. 70 Kundgol Sri S.I. Chikkanagoudar
15. 72 Hubli-Dharwad-East (SC) Sri Chandrashekar Gokak
16. 78 Kumta Sri Dinakara Shetty
17. 84 Haveri (SC) Sri Nehru Olekar
18. 87 Ranibennur Dr. Basavaraj Kelgar
19. 96 Kudligi (ST) Sri N.Y. Gopalakrishna
20. 103 Jagalur (ST) Sri S.V. Ramachandra
21. 104 Harapanahalli Sri Karunakar Reddy
22. 105 Harihar Sri B.P. Harish
23. 107 Davanagere South Sri Yeshwantrao Jadhav
24. 108 Mayakonda (SC) Prof. Linganna
25. 120 Udupi Sri K. Raghupathi Bhat
26. 121 Kapu Sri Lalaji Mendan
27. 124 Mudigere (SC) Sri M.P. Kumaraswamy
28. 126 Tarikere Sri D.S. Suresh
29. 131 Kunigal Sri D. Krishnakumar
30. 137 Pavagada (SC) Sri G.V. Balaram
31. 139 Gauribidanur Sri Jaipal Reddy
32. 140 Bagepalli Sri Saikumar
33. 143 Chintamani Sri N. Shankar
34. 144 Srinivaspur Sri Venkate Gowda
35. 145 Mulbagal (SC) Sri Amarish
36. 159 Pulakeshi Nagar (SC) Smt. Susheela Devraj
37. 160 Sarvagna Nagar Sri M.N. Reddy
38. 164 Gandhi Nagar Sri Saptagiri Gowda
39. 168 Chamrajpet Sri M. Laxminarayana
40. 179 Devanahalli (SC) Sri K. Nagesh
41. 181 Nelamangala (SC) Sri M.V. Nagaraja
42. 187 Maddur Sri Satheesh
43. 188 Melukote Sri H. Manjunath
44. 189 Mandya Sri Basavegowda
45. 191 Nagamangala Dr. Parthasarathi
46. 192 Krishnarajpet Sri Bukahalli Manjunath
47. 193 Shravanabelagola Sri Shivananje Gowda
48. 194 Arsikere Dr. Arun Somanna
49. 197 Holenarasipur Sri H. Raju Gowda
50. 202 Mangalore City North Dr. Bharath Shetty
51. 203 Mangalore City South Sri Vedavyas Kanath
52. 204 Mangalore Sri Santhosh Kumar Rai
53. 209 Virajpet Sri K.G. Bopaiah
54. 211 Krishnarajanagara Smt. Shwetha Gopal
55. 212 Hunsur Sri Ramesh Kumar
56. 215 Chamundeshwari Sri Gopal Rao
57. 216 Krishnaraja Sri S.A. Ramadas
58. 217 Chamaraja Sri L. Nagendra
59. 220 T.Narasipur (SC) Sri S. Shanka