BJP releases third list of candidates for Karnataka assembly elections 2018

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its third list of candidates for the upcoming assembly Karnataka elections. The party has named 59 candidates in its list. Some of the key names in the list include Anil Benake from Belgaum Uttar, Venkate Gowda from Srinivaspur, among others. With this list, the party has now named its candidates for 213 of the 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly.

Karnataka goes to the polls in a single phase on May 12, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 15. Congress has released a list of 218 candidates, while the JDS has released a list of 126 candidates so far.

The 3rd list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections is here. We wish candidates the very best! pic.twitter.com/DoB0cXaRwy — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 20, 2018

Before this list, the BJP had announced names of 154 candidates in its two lists. Of the 154 names of candidates announced in the two lists by BJP on April 8 and on April 16, 111 candidates had contested assembly elections in 2013.

Here is the list of candidates:

1. 11 Belgaum Uttar Sri Anil Benake

2. 12 Belgaum Dakshin Sri Abhay Patil

3. 14 Khanapur Sri Vittal Halagekar

4. 15 Kittur Sri Mahantesh Doddagoudar

5. 28 Basavana Bagevadi Sri Sangaraja Desai

6. 31 Nagthan (SC) Dr. Gopal Karjol

7. 40 Chittapur (SC) Sri Valmiki Naik

8. 42 Chincholi (SC) Sri Sunil Valyapure

9. 43 Gulbarga Rural (SC) Sri Basavaraj Mattimod

10. 48 Humnabad Sri Subhash Kallur

11. 49 Bidar South Dr. Shailendra Beldale

12. 55 Manvi (ST) Sri Manappa Naik

13. 58 Sindhanur Sri Kolla Sheshagiri Rao

14. 70 Kundgol Sri S.I. Chikkanagoudar

15. 72 Hubli-Dharwad-East (SC) Sri Chandrashekar Gokak

16. 78 Kumta Sri Dinakara Shetty

17. 84 Haveri (SC) Sri Nehru Olekar

18. 87 Ranibennur Dr. Basavaraj Kelgar

19. 96 Kudligi (ST) Sri N.Y. Gopalakrishna

20. 103 Jagalur (ST) Sri S.V. Ramachandra

21. 104 Harapanahalli Sri Karunakar Reddy

22. 105 Harihar Sri B.P. Harish

23. 107 Davanagere South Sri Yeshwantrao Jadhav

24. 108 Mayakonda (SC) Prof. Linganna

25. 120 Udupi Sri K. Raghupathi Bhat

26. 121 Kapu Sri Lalaji Mendan

27. 124 Mudigere (SC) Sri M.P. Kumaraswamy

28. 126 Tarikere Sri D.S. Suresh

29. 131 Kunigal Sri D. Krishnakumar

30. 137 Pavagada (SC) Sri G.V. Balaram

31. 139 Gauribidanur Sri Jaipal Reddy

32. 140 Bagepalli Sri Saikumar

33. 143 Chintamani Sri N. Shankar

34. 144 Srinivaspur Sri Venkate Gowda

35. 145 Mulbagal (SC) Sri Amarish

36. 159 Pulakeshi Nagar (SC) Smt. Susheela Devraj

37. 160 Sarvagna Nagar Sri M.N. Reddy

38. 164 Gandhi Nagar Sri Saptagiri Gowda

39. 168 Chamrajpet Sri M. Laxminarayana

40. 179 Devanahalli (SC) Sri K. Nagesh

41. 181 Nelamangala (SC) Sri M.V. Nagaraja

42. 187 Maddur Sri Satheesh

43. 188 Melukote Sri H. Manjunath

44. 189 Mandya Sri Basavegowda

45. 191 Nagamangala Dr. Parthasarathi

46. 192 Krishnarajpet Sri Bukahalli Manjunath

47. 193 Shravanabelagola Sri Shivananje Gowda

48. 194 Arsikere Dr. Arun Somanna

49. 197 Holenarasipur Sri H. Raju Gowda

50. 202 Mangalore City North Dr. Bharath Shetty

51. 203 Mangalore City South Sri Vedavyas Kanath

52. 204 Mangalore Sri Santhosh Kumar Rai

53. 209 Virajpet Sri K.G. Bopaiah

54. 211 Krishnarajanagara Smt. Shwetha Gopal

55. 212 Hunsur Sri Ramesh Kumar

56. 215 Chamundeshwari Sri Gopal Rao

57. 216 Krishnaraja Sri S.A. Ramadas

58. 217 Chamaraja Sri L. Nagendra

59. 220 T.Narasipur (SC) Sri S. Shanka