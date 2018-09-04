हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Majerhat bridge collapse

Syndicate government: Majerhat bridge collapse in Kolkata triggers political war of words

Babul Supriyo blamed the West Bengal government for not paying any attention to several flyovers in Kolkata which are in depleted condition.

Play

Politics began soon after a bridge collapsed in Majerhat area of Kolkata in West Bengal. While the ruling Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said that the priority was on relief and rescue operation, the opposition was up in arms, blaming the state government for alleged laxity.

Speaking to Zee News, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Babul Supriyo blamed the West Bengal government for not paying any attention to several flyovers in Kolkata which are in depleted condition.

The BJP leader said that the Mamata Banerjee government already knew about the poor condition of the Majerhat bridge but did not take any steps to fix the problem. Attacking the Trinamool Congress government in the state, he said that there was a “syndicate government” in the state, which was not bothered about the issues being faced by the people.

BJP leader Rupa Ganguly also attacked the TMC government, saying many flyovers and bridges in the West Bengal capital were not in proper condition and needed urgent maintenance.

The government, however, did not react to the attack by the BJP, saying the priority was to conduct rescue and relief operation at the site.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is currently in Darjeeling, said that she was trying to reach Kolkata at the earliest. She said, “We are very worried. We are receiving information from the rescue team on ground (Majerhat bridge collapse in Kolkata). We want to go back as soon as possible. There are no flights in the evening, we are unable to do so.”

"Our team is focused on relief and rescue work. Our priority is relief and rescue. Rest of the investigation will be done later," she further said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Firhad Hakim rushed to the spot soon after the bridge collapse. He said that while there were no reports of any casualty, the same could not be confirmed before search operation was completed. He further informed mediapersons that the injured had been rushed to a nearby hospital.

Majerhat bridge collapseKolkata bridge collapseKolkata bridgeMajerhat bridgeTrinamool CongressBJPBabul SupriyoMamata Banerjee

