Donald Trump's Presidential inauguration

By Kamna Arora | Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 - 19:55
Zee Media Bureau

Donald J Trump is set to be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America, taking power over a divided country after a savage campaign and setting the country on a new, uncertain path at home and abroad. In a ceremony likely to draw 900,000 people, including protesters, Trump and his vice president, Mike Pence, will take the oath of office at midday (1700 GMT) outside the domed US Capitol, with US Chief Justice John Roberts presiding.

Latest Updates

19:55 PM

The Obamas and the Trumps will then travel the 2.5 miles (four kilometers) down Pennsylvania Avenue to the swearing-in ceremony on the steps of the Capitol.

19:47 PM

The sermon will be given by Southern Baptist pastor Robert Jeffress, who has drawn sharp criticism for his inflammatory remarks about Muslims, Mormons, Catholics and gays.

19:45 PM

US President-elect Donald Trump attends the first event of his jam-packed inauguration day -- a prayer service just hours before he takes the oath of office. Trump, his wife Melania and his adult children arrive at St John`s Church near the White House for what was expected to be an hour-long service before he heads for morning tea with outgoing President Barack Obama.
 

19:30 PM

A restaurant owner in the US has created the perfect recipe to celebrate Donald Trump's inauguration -- a 'Trump Pizza' -- made from Italian cheese, Russian caviar and topped with gold. 

19:23 PM

Donald Trump's team of advisers pushed for tanks and missile launchers to feature at his inauguration parade, as per sources involved in his inaugural preparations. A report in the Huffington Post on Thursday cited the sources as saying that Trump had endeavoured to ensure that his first day as Commander-in-Chief is marked by an unusual display of heavy military equipment.

19:10 PM

Russians hoping Donald Trump will usher in a new era of detente marked his inauguration on Friday with parties and trinkets from commemorative coins to "matryoshka" nesting dolls in his image.

18:55 PM

In the Philippines earlier on Friday, about 200 demonstrators from a Philippine nationalist group rallied for about an hour against Trump outside the US embassy in Manila.

18:53 PM

Several hundred people, most of them expatriate Americans, held a protest on Friday in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, against US President-elect Donald Trump, hours before his inauguration in Washington. Some people held up electric candles and others carried placards reading "Love Trumps Hate" and "Women`s Rights Are Human Rights", as they marched along a downtown street.

18:52 PM

As Americans prepare to welcome Donald Trump as their 45th President, a large number of protesters gathered in Washington to voice their anger and hold demonstrations against what they alleged the divisive policies of the new administration.

18:43 PM

A new Gallup poll says 55 percent of Americans see President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration more of a political celebration by his supporters than "a celebration by all Americans of democracy in action".

First Published: Friday, January 20, 2017 - 20:12
