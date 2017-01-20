Donald Trump's Presidential inauguration
Donald J Trump is set to be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America, taking power over a divided country after a savage campaign and setting the country on a new, uncertain path at home and abroad. In a ceremony likely to draw 900,000 people, including protesters, Trump and his vice president, Mike Pence, will take the oath of office at midday (1700 GMT) outside the domed US Capitol, with US Chief Justice John Roberts presiding.
Latest Updates
US President-elect Donald Trump attends the first event of his jam-packed inauguration day -- a prayer service just hours before he takes the oath of office. Trump, his wife Melania and his adult children arrive at St John`s Church near the White House for what was expected to be an hour-long service before he heads for morning tea with outgoing President Barack Obama.
Donald Trump's team of advisers pushed for tanks and missile launchers to feature at his inauguration parade, as per sources involved in his inaugural preparations. A report in the Huffington Post on Thursday cited the sources as saying that Trump had endeavoured to ensure that his first day as Commander-in-Chief is marked by an unusual display of heavy military equipment.
Several hundred people, most of them expatriate Americans, held a protest on Friday in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, against US President-elect Donald Trump, hours before his inauguration in Washington. Some people held up electric candles and others carried placards reading "Love Trumps Hate" and "Women`s Rights Are Human Rights", as they marched along a downtown street.
A new Gallup poll says 55 percent of Americans see President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration more of a political celebration by his supporters than "a celebration by all Americans of democracy in action".
