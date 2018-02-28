हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Catch Live streaming of the Madhya Pradesh byelection results 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 28, 2018, 07:37 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Bypoll Results 2018 Live Streaming: Catch the latest counting trends on Zee News

LUDHIANA: Which party will be the winners of Madhya Pradesh byelections 2018? As counting for Kolaras and Mungaoli Assembly bypoll begins on Wednesday morning at 8 am, all eyes are set on Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party.

Bypolls to Mungaoli and Kolaras Assembly constituencies

A clear trend of results is expected to be available by noon.

Bypolls to Mungaoli and Kolaras Assembly constituencies, which were held on Saturday, recorded 77% and 70% turnout respectively.

Assembly bypolls to two seats in Madhya Pradesh is being seen as a prestige battle for Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. 

Overall, 13 candidates are in the fray in Mungaoli and 22 in Kolaras. 

The bypolls were necessitated due to the death of Congress’s Mungaoli MLA Mahendra Singh Kalukheda and Kolaras MLA Ram Singh Yadav.

Both seats are in the Guna Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Jyotiraditya Scindia.

