After Shilpa Shinde, Krushna Abhishek bats for Kapil Sharma

Mumbai: Kapil Sharma is certainly making headlines for all wrong reasons but his colleagues have come out to support him. After Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, Kapil's 'arch rival' Krushna Abhishek has requested people to forgive the star comedian.

During an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Abhishek, who is feeling bad for Kapil now has blamed the failure of the film Firangi for his present state of mind and health. Firangi was produced by Kapil and directed by his friend Rajiev Dhingra.

Krushna also does not appreciate the fact that people are pouncing on him. He feels that people should forgive Kapil and just let him be.

However, he admitted that Kapil consumes alcohol and believes that he should stop tweeting. He also strongly feels that it is wrong to harass and write negatively about someone who is in depression.

Kapil's former colleague and rumoured girlfriend Preeti Simoes too has been dragged into this controversy by Kapil. He has reportedly accused her of defaming him. But Preeti is still concerned about his health and wants him to recover soon.

Extending support to Preeti, Krushna said that she has never spoken a word against Kapil. In fact, when he wanted to include Kapil in his jokes for The Drama Company, she would stop him from doing so. She also hopes that Kapil gets best medical help at the earliest so that he is on the road to recovery soon.

Sunil Grover, who has enthralled viewers as Gutthi, Dr Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi, was once an integral part of Kapil's team. He quit The Kapil Sharma Show after the infamous mid-air brawl. Soon after Sunil's exit from the show, the TRP of TKSS got affected and that subsequently put Kapil under a lot of pressure. Since March last year, Kapil has made headlines for all wrong reasons.

Later after taking a break from The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil flew to Bengaluru for treatment. He returned to focus on his home production - Firangi. The film which released on December 1, 2017, unfortunately proved to be a dud at the Box Office. Within about three months, Kapil made a splash on the small screen once again with a brand new show titled Family Time With Kapil Sharma. The show which was aired on weekends since March 25, garnered mixed response.

Here's what happened on Friday (April 7):

A slew of offensive posts from Kapil's Twitter handle stunned his followers on Friday. He previously said his account had been hacked, reports suggest.

"Hi all, please ignore the previous offensive tweets as my account was hacked. Apologies for the inconvenience caused. Love and regards to all," Kapil tweeted on Friday afternoon.

Later, Sharma admitted that he wrote the offensive posts on his Twitter page.

Kapil wrote: "Maine jo b likha tha apne dil se likha tha.. it was my team who deleted my tweets .. But main is k***e bikaayu reporter se darne wala nahi hu.. he can write anything for anybody just for few bucks. Shameless.