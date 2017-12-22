Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli reception: Newlyweds dance like nobody is watching

Mumbai: After a hush-hush wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy on December 11 followed by honeymoon in the snowy destination, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli returned to India a couple of days back to host a reception for relatives and friends in the capital.

And like a true Punjabi wedding bash, the gala event had some fun dance sessions. Virushka hit the dance floor and danced with guests like nobody was watching.

Videos of their reception have surfaced online and we can see both Anushka and Virat dancing their way to glory.

Check out the videos below:

Both the bride and the groom looked stunning in traditional Indian attire crafted by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Describing both Anushka’s and Virat’s reception attire Sabyasachi wrote:

“I don’t think Indian brides feel complete without wearing the colour red in one of their functions. Anushka decided to wear red on her reception. And much to my absolute delight, it would be a red Benarasi saree. From the by-lanes of Peeli Kothi in Benaras. I was particularly excited about this look because I have seen an entire generation of Bengali women getting married in red Benarasi sarees. The red bindi, the sindoor and the mogras in her hair just made the look more potent and powerful. She chose to wear heritage uncut diamond choker and jhumkas from the Sabyasachi Bridal Jewelry collection. Bollywood can play a major role in spreading awareness about Indian textiles and handlooms. And I must say the occasion couldn’t be better. I know copies of this saree will flood the entire country in the next few months to come, which also means that a million weaver’s children will be back at school. All I can say is thank you Anushka!

Virat chose to complement his new bride in a very subtle and elegant manner. He wore a black textured silk signature bandhgala with the house buttons in 18k gold and a white silk kurta with hand-woven brocade churidaar. He teamed it with mojris from the Sabyasachi accessories line and a hand-embroidered antique Pashmina shawl from our ‘Kashmir Revival’ project.”

The couple is expected to host another reception in Mumbai on December 26 for cricketers and film industry friends.