Deepika Padukone reacts to comparisons with Priyanka Chopra

New Delhi: 2017 has turned out to be a special year for Bollywood beauties as two of India's most talented actresses – Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra - have forayed into Hollywood. The two are being hailed for their achievements and at the same time, strong comparisons are being made between the duo.

Recently, Dippy reacted to this issue and her response made perfect sense. "It's not fair to make comparisons. Let me just say everyone has a different path and journey," she told USA Today.

PeeCee and Deepika have worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Bajirao Mastani'. The movie turned out to be a huge Box Office success.

Deepika's 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' was recently released in India, while Piggy Chops' 'Baywatch' will be taking the silver screen by storm on May 27 this year.