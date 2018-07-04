हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
sonali bendre

Diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastasised: Read Sonali Bendre's full statement

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has opened up about her illness. Like Irrfan Khan, she too took to Twitter and shared the news. She has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastasised. The actress in a heartwarming post also revealed that it was only after taking a few tests, the doctors broke the news. 

The actress is currently undergoing treatment for the same in New York.

Read her full text here: 

Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high-grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. 

There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I'm taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me. 

Sonali has acted with all the A-listers in Bollywood. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Aamir Khan, the actress ruled the 90s with her screen presence. She took a break from acting after marrying Goldie Behl in 2002. 

She made her debut in 1994 with 'Aag' for which she even bagged the Filmfare Award for Lux New Face of the Year. Then she went on to star in a number of films such as 'Bombay', 'Rakshak', 'Diljale', 'English Babu Desi Mem', 'Major Saab', 'Zakhm', 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', 'Sarfarosh', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' to name a few.

Here's wishing the actress a speedy recovery!

