Golden Globes 2017: Priyanka Chopra to be a presenter at the award function

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is on a roll these days. After conquering the western showbiz arena with 'Quantico' and 'Baywatch, she will now be presenting an award at the upcoming 74th annual Golden Globe.

Yes, you read that right. The 34-year-old star recently confirmed the news by retweeting Golden Globe Awards' online update which reads, We're also pleased to announce Timothy Olyphant, Justin Theroux, and @priyankachopra as presenters for the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

Interestingly, she also presented at this year's Oscar awards. Amazing, isn't it?

The 'Dostana' diva is currently spending some quality time in India. She will be celebrating the New Year's Eve in Goa with her close friends and family.

On the professional front, Priyanka is all geared up for her Hollywood debut film. 'Baywatch' will be releasing on May 26 next year. It also features Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach in key roles.