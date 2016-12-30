Priyanka Chopra reveals her New Year resolutions! What are yours?

New Delhi: New Year's Eve is just around the corner and, by now, we are pretty sure that you all must be geared up with your new year resolutions. Well, you will be amazed to know that this time even Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has also decided something for the upcoming year.

Interestingly, PeeCee will be focusing a lot more on her health in 2017. "I usually don't make New Year's resolutions because I end up breaking them by the third of January. But this year I decided I'm going to get a lot healthier," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Piggy Chops further said, "I've always been dependent on my metabolism for my body and my weight, but I want to quit coffee, I want to sleep well, I want to be able to go to the gym. Those are my resolutions - I'm pretty sure I won't be able to keep up with them but I'm going to try."

The 'Bajirao Mastani' diva will be entering year 2017 in Goa. She will be celebrating the special evening with close friends and family there.

On the cinema front, her Hollywood debut 'Baywatch' will be releasing on May 26 next year. It also features Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach in prominent roles.