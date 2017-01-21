close
Jallikattu row: Kamal Haasan hails peace protest, says 'the world is watching us'!

Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 10:49
New Delhi: A day after the Centre cleared an ordinance on Jallikattu as the southern state saw continued massive protests in support of the bull-taming sport, superstar Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and hailed the peaceful protest.

After the move to clear the ordinance was led, the demonstrators were jubilant, however, the swarming mass of youths at Chennai's Marina Beach and in Madurai declared that they will end their demonstration only after the sport is held.

The protest to not ban the Tamil traditional bull taming sport Jallikattu saw a sea of South celebrities including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajit, Silambarasan, Trisha, A R Rahman and many others joining the peaceful fight.

Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and posted a series of tweets extending his unconditional support to the youth of Tamil Nadu for keeping a brave face all this while. He posted:

Meanwhile, the pro-Jallikattu protests have continued for the fifth day across Tamil Nadu with the youth and students continuing to stay put at the venues, including the Marina, the epicentre of the statewide stir.

Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had yesterday said an ordinance to allow Jallikattu would be in place in a day or two and legal steps would be taken to tackle any "obstacles" that come its way. The state government would undertake all legal measures to handle related issues and remove any obstacles legally to facilitate the conduct of Jallikattu, he had stated.

First Published: Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 10:49

