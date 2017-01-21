Jallikattu row: Kamal Haasan hails peace protest, says 'the world is watching us'!

New Delhi: A day after the Centre cleared an ordinance on Jallikattu as the southern state saw continued massive protests in support of the bull-taming sport, superstar Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and hailed the peaceful protest.

After the move to clear the ordinance was led, the demonstrators were jubilant, however, the swarming mass of youths at Chennai's Marina Beach and in Madurai declared that they will end their demonstration only after the sport is held.

The protest to not ban the Tamil traditional bull taming sport Jallikattu saw a sea of South celebrities including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajit, Silambarasan, Trisha, A R Rahman and many others joining the peaceful fight.

Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and posted a series of tweets extending his unconditional support to the youth of Tamil Nadu for keeping a brave face all this while. He posted:

Bravo. People of Tamilnadu. This agitation is a sample of our discontent. No more band-aids. Heal the wounds. We have been hurt enough. Act — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 20, 2017

ராட்டையை சின்னமாக்கி முன்பு ஒரு அறப்போராட்டம் வென்றது. இன்று மாட்டைச் சின்னமாக்கி நடக்கும் அறப்போராட்டமமும் வெல்லும். ஊக்கமது கைவிடேல். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 20, 2017

The world is watching us. Tamils are making India proud. Keep your tenacity of purpose. We have become women and men of the moment. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 21, 2017

The manifesto for civil disobedience movement was drafted in Madras1930 Again it is successfully enacted in Tamilnadu 2017 . — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 21, 2017

This movement is of the people . I still feel celebreties should only support and not steal the show. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 21, 2017

I watch news just to watch my people gathered all around TN. Moved 2 tears. Thanks. Youre no more students you are now teachers. I am a fan — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 21, 2017

Meanwhile, the pro-Jallikattu protests have continued for the fifth day across Tamil Nadu with the youth and students continuing to stay put at the venues, including the Marina, the epicentre of the statewide stir.

Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had yesterday said an ordinance to allow Jallikattu would be in place in a day or two and legal steps would be taken to tackle any "obstacles" that come its way. The state government would undertake all legal measures to handle related issues and remove any obstacles legally to facilitate the conduct of Jallikattu, he had stated.

(With PTI inputs)