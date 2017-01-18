Salman Khan acquitted in Arms Act case; court exonerates actor due to lack of evidence

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's 18-year long tryst with the infamous Arms Act case related to the blackbuck poaching incident has finally come to an end. The CJM court in Jodhpur acquitted the actor in Arms Act case on January 18, 2017.

Salman Khan was accompanied by sister Alvira in the court when Chief Judicial Magistrate Dalpat Singh Rajpuroti pronounced the verdict in his favour.

Besides the cases of poaching of endangered antelopes under Wildlife (Protection) Act, a case under sections 3/25 and 3/27 of the Arms Act was filed against Khan for allegedly keeping and using the firearms with an expired licence in the alleged poaching of blackbucks in Kankani near Jodhpur on October 1-2, 1998.

Arguments by both the sides, in this case, were completed on January 9. The actor's counsel H M Saraswat had earlier said, "We had argued in the court that there was no evidence that Khan was carrying firearms either during his stay here or during alleged poaching. What he was found in possession with, were actually air guns”, according to PTI.

The defence had also raised questions on the prosecution permission arguing that it was given by the then district magistrate Rajat Kumar Mishra and was not lawful.

Prosecution counsel B S Bhati, replying to the arguments, had said that the prosecution permission was based on the facts and evidence furnished by the police in its investigation.

The case had reached the stage of judgement earlier on February 25, 2014, but the sudden appearance of an undecided prosecution application before the trial court, moved by the then prosecution counsel in 2006 put off the verdict for two years.

Khan had earlier appeared in court on March 10 last year for the recording of his statements before the court, wherein he had pleaded innocence and had stated that he had been framed in the case by the forest department.

The case under the Arms Act is one of the four cases against the actor. While the Rajasthan High Court has acquitted him in two cases of poaching of chinkara, trial in the third case of alleged poaching of two blackbucks is on.

Elaborate security arrangements were made in the court premises in view of Salman's appearance with nearly 150 policemen deployed. A large number of the actor's fans were also present near the court premises.

While pronouncing Salman's acquittal, the magistrate said the prosecution could not prove the case of possession and use of firearms with an expired license. In the 102-page order, the court did not find him accused in any of the sections filed against him under the Arms Act.

Hailing the decision, defence counsel Saraswat said the court "admitted our arguments that Khan was framed in this case". Prosecution counsel B S Bhati said that they would appeal against the acquittal in the sessions court after studying the judgement.

This surely brings a huge breather for the superstar who has a lot of money at stake. He is endorsing several brands and has two films lined up. Salman is currently hosting reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' season 10. The actor will be seen in 'Tubelight' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' this year.

Meanwhile, social media has been flooded in hailing the big day for the superstar. Salman even took to Twitter and thanked his fans for showering unconditional support and love on him.

(With PTI inputs)