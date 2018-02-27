Sridevi's body to be released shortly, clearance letters handed over to family

NEW DELHI: Iconic Bollywood actress Sridevi’s body is likely to reach India on Tuesday. The Dubai Police has handed over the letters for the release of Sridevi's mortal remains to the Indian Consulate and the family members of Boney Kapoor. The body can now proceed for embalming, as per The Khaleej Times.

Update: Dubai Police has handed over the Consulate and the family members letters for the release of the mortal remains of the Indian cinema icon Sridevi Boney Kapoor so that they can proceed for embalming. — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) February 27, 2018

Police have recorded the statement of her husband, Boney Kapoor, and local media reports say he is not likely to be interrogated.



Sridevi had died on February 24, and it was initially reported that she died of cardiac arrest. An autopsy concluded that she had “accidentally drowned” in the bathtub of her hotel room. Because of the findings of this autopsy, Sridevi’s death was referred to the Dubai Public Prosecution for further investigation.

UAE media reported that these are part of regular procedures and categorically stated that Boney Kapoor or any other family members are not being interrogated, as had been reported earlier.



Boney had flown to Dubai from Mumbai and went to Sridevi’s room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel at around 5:30 pm on Saturday to surprise her with dinner, a source close to the family told the Khaleej Times. He reportedly woke her up and the couple chatted for about 15 minutes.



The reports said Sridevi then went to the washroom. After 15 minutes, had passed and Sridevi did not come out, Boney knocked on the door to check on her. When he got no response, he forced open the door to find the legendary actor lying motionless in the bathtub full of water, the source said.



Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, and their younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor, were in Ras Al Khaimah, another emirate of the UAE, last week to celebrate the wedding of her actor-nephew Mohit Marwah.



The frenzied reporting over the case had earlier prompted India’s Ambassador to the UAE, Navdeep Suri, to call for restraint.

The media interest in untimely demise of #Sridevi is understandable. But the frenzy of speculation does not help. Imp to note that:

1. We are working with local authorities to ensure that mortal remains can be sent to India at the earliest. We are on the job.

1/2 — IndAmbUAE (@navdeepsuri) February 26, 2018

2. We are in regular contact with the family of #Sridevi and other well- wishers. We share their pain.

3. Our experience in similar cases tells us that it does take 2-3 days to complete processes

4. We leave it to the experts to determine cause of demise

Let's be responsible — IndAmbUAE (@navdeepsuri) February 26, 2018

