Sridevi's cremation expected today, Dubai police releases forensic report

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Sridevi's untimely death sent a shock wave across the nation. The noted actress breathed her last in Dubai where she had flown to attend actor-nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.

The shocking incident took place around midnight in Dubai after the actress suffered a cardiac arrest on February 24, 2018. Several celebrities have already rushed to Anil Kapoor's residence to pay their last respects to the actress.

The mortal remains of the noted actress are likely to reach Mumbai today and the cremation is also expected. ANI quoted local media reports stating that the Dubai Police have released the forensic report on Sridevi's death to her family and the Indian Consulate representative.

ANI reported that the authorities at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are expected to release the death certificate of the noted Indian actress Sridevi, who died in Dubai late on Saturday. It was originally attributed to Khaleej Times.

Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi, Khushi and the entire Kapoor, Ayyappan and Marwah family is deeply bereaved and shocked with the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor," the statement, issued by the Yash Raj Films (YRF) on behalf of the family, had said on Sunday.

"They thank the entire media for their prayers, support and sensitivity during their time of grief. Late Sridevi Kapoor's body will arrive in India on Monday, it had added.

Sridevi was staying in Jumeirah Emirates Tower hotel. Around midnight she suffered a cardiac arrest following which she fell unconscious inside the hotel bathroom. Reports suggest, soon after that she was rushed to Rashid Hospital where she was declared dead.

Sridevi, originally named Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan featured in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada movies. Her rich filmography got her the title of first 'superstar' actress of Hindi cinema. She had a huge fan following which increased by manifolds over the years.

She married producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 and the couple is blessed with two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi.

A diva in every sense of the word, Sridevi became a huge name in a span of some years. She not only evolved as an actor but also carved an indispensable place for herself in cinema.