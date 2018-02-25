Amitabh Bachchan tweets he is feeling uneasy and a few minutes later Sridevi dies. Twitter feels he had a premonition

India's first female superstar Sridevi died late Saturday night after suffering a cardiac arrest in Dubai. As the reports of her sudden demise started pouring in, social media reacted in shock and disbelief, but it was a tweet by megastar Amitabh Bachchan that grabbed more eyeballs than any.

Much before the news of Sridevi's death, Big B posted a tweet saying he was feeling uneasy, suggesting he had premonition about this shock hitting the film industry and lakhs of Sridevi's fans across the globe.

Here's what he tweeted: “Na jaane kyun, ek ajeeb si ghabrahat ho rahi hai (Don’t know why, there’s a weird anxiety)”

Twitterati couldn't help but react in shock as they came across the megastar’s tweet. While some called it “weirdly correct tweet”, some termed it as “extreme premonition”, tweeting “some things are still beyond all scientific explanations”.

Just now bachan sir twitted that he's feeling some negative vibes and just 20 min later SRI DEVI passed away #RIPSridevi — Mohd Suhail (@SoHail2502) February 24, 2018

Sir, aapki ghabrahat wajib thi, Ek chamakte sitare k doobjane ki Aahat si thi #Sridevi RIP — Pankaj Nagarkoti (@PankNagarkoti) February 24, 2018

Extreme premonition!! Some things are still beyond all scientific explanations. RIP SriDevi Ji. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) February 24, 2018

well the day before Amitabh was badly injured while shooting the film Coolie, actress Smita Patil has premonition about it. She phone called Amitabh before the accident and asked if he was ok because she was feeling weird. — Anik K.Gupta (@BoyOfBengal) February 24, 2018

The actress was 54 when she breathed her last. As soon as reports of her sudden demise came in, the social media reacted in shock and disbelief. While many were at a loss of words, some recalled her expressive eyes and dazzling smile.

Born Shree Amma Yanger Ayappan, Sridevi made her acting debut aged just four, and went on have a career spanning over four decades. She appeared in a string of blockbuster hit films including Chandni, Mr India, Mawali and Tohfa. She was awarded the Padma Shri, India`s fourth highest civilian award, for her services to the film industry.

WATCH - TOP 10 SONGS OF SRIDEVI