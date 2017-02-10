AIADMK MLAs refute `hostage` theory, say `we are not birds being kept in a cage`

Chennai: AIADMK MLAs backing its general secretary VK Sasikala in the power struggle in Tamil Nadu on Friday said they were not being held hostage.

With several habeas corpus petitions filed in the Madras High Court and questions raised about the legislators, the MLAs met the media outside the resort where they are staying.

Kattumannarkoil MLA N Murugumaran said he was staying at the resort near here on his own volition and that he was paying for the expenses from his own pocket.

"There is no intimidation, no abduction, no pressure. These are all cooked up charges," he said.

While some of the MLAs were staying there, others were residing at places of their choice, he said.

"MLAs cannot be kept hostage. Sasikala is treating us like how (late Chief Minister J) Jayalalithaa treated us," he added.

"We are not birds being kept in a cage," added another legislator.

Responding to reports that most of the MLAs were not reachable on the phone, he said he had switched off his mobile phone to avoid "unnecessary calls," and to avoid any kind of speculations and "wrong news."

The MLAs accused the DMK of spreading rumours that legislators backing Sasikala against acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam were being held hostage.

Gudiyatham MLA Jayanti Padmanabhan also said she was not being detained as was being made out and lashed out at Panneerselvam.

Former minister and senior party leader B Valarmathi insisted that the MLAs were free and alleged they were being "intimidated" by those close to Panneerselvam.

"The MLAs are free. They are being intimidated by Panneerselvam's relatives over phone and that is why they have switched off their mobile phones," she said.

Meanwhile, AIADMK spokesperson CR Saraswathi, who is not a legislator, addressed the media and said she had to switch off her mobile phone as there were lots of threatening calls.

She further said that no one can stop Chinamma, as Sasikala is popularly called, from becoming the Tamil Nadu CM.

She added that they were just awaiting good news from Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao.

VC Arukutty, MLA from Kavundampalayam in Coimbatore and a supporter of revolting CM Panneerselvam, had alleged that the MLAs were "detained" and "not reachable."

"The MLAs are not reachable. They have been detained. They are legislators elected by people, so release them. Let them go and meet people," he told reporters here.

Meanwhile, Srivaikundam MLA and former minister SP Shanmuganathan, a supporter of Panneerselvam, filed a police complaint here on the issue of the whereabouts of the legislators.

"There is no idea where the MLAs are," he said, adding that he has urged the police to find them.

After attending a meeting at the AIADMK headquarters on Wednesday, the pro-Sasikala MLAs were bussed to a beach resort near Chennai.

On Thursday, responding to a habeas corpus petition filed in the Madras High Court, the Tamil Nadu government advocate said the legislators were free.

