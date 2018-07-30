Yama raja po po: Karunanidhi's supporters refuse to budge from hospital premises, chant 'Give our Thalaivar back'

CHENNAI: Hundreds of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) workers, undeterred by police lathi-charge, continued to stay put outside the Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet after news of DMK president M. Karunanidhi's detoriating health condition emerged.

Chants of “Yama raja po po (Death God go back)” and “Thalaiva, come back” resonated in the air, as the cadres demanded to know about Karunanidhi's health situation.

"For the past three days, we have been waiting here without food and water. We don`t want anything, give us our thalaiva back. Why has nothing been said on him yet? We want him back," a supporter of Karunanidhi told ANI.

Supporters also gathered outside DMK chief `s Gopalapuram resident.

Tamil Nadu: Latest visuals from outside Chennai's Kauvery Hospital where DMK Chief M #Karunanidhi is admitted. pic.twitter.com/asHXVBXIKG — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2018

The 94-year-old leader was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kauvery Hospital around 0130hrs on Saturday, after his blood pressure dropped. On Sunday evening, his health deteriorated. The DMK stalwart, who is suffering from fever due to urinary tract infection, was earlier undergoing treatment at his Gopalapuram residence in Chennai. He is on intravenous antibiotics, reported ANI.

A medical bulletin issued at 2130hrs on Sunday night informed that while there was indeed a health setback, Karunanidhi has responded to treatment.

"There was a transient setback in the clinical condition of Kalignar Dr M Karunanidhi, DMK President and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. With active medical support, his vital signs are normalising. He continues to be closely monitored and treated by the panel of expert doctors," read a three-line bulletin.

Meanwhile, son Stalin and daughter Kanimozhi stayed at the hospital till late Sunday night. Stalin issued a statement in which he too confirmed that Karunanidhi's health is improving.

In the meantime, Manikandan, personal secretary of A. Raja, urged party cadres to cooperate with security forces and not get provoked by any rumours.

"We appeal to the cadre, who have gathered in large numbers, to not believe in rumours," Manikandan said.

Security was beefed up at both the hospital premises and Karunanidhi`s residence. Nearly 500 security personnel have been deployed outside the hospital alone.

