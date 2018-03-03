Important day in Indian politics, BJP’s win in Tripura historic: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday welcomed the results of Assembly elections in Tripura as trends showed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comfortably crossing the half way mark, paving the way for ouster of Manik Sarkar government, which has been in power for 19 years in the northeastern state.

The BJP strongman lauded the party for “historic win” in Tripura as he congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah for the victory. “BJP is all set for a historic win in Tripura. I would like to congratulate PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah ji and our party workers,” said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

LIVE RESULTS - TRIPURA | MEGHALAYA | NAGALAND

He further said, “Even our performance in Nagaland and Meghalaya is historic. (It is an) important day in Indian politics.”

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju also welcomed the trends pouring in from the northeastern states, saying the results of the Assembly elections will “change the political landscape of northeast”.

Expressing confidence that the BJP and its allies would form government in all three states, Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Rijiju said that the results in the northeast will have its bearing on the national scene.

“The trends in all three states point to a new political direction, it will have an effect on national politics as well. We are confident of forming Govt in all three,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP surged to victory in Left bastion Tripura, as it comfortably crossed the half way mark with leads on as many as 37 seats. The ruling Left Front was leading on just 27 seats as trends for all 59 seats came in.

In the run up to the Tripura Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed several rallies in the state, endorsing BJP’s slogan ‘chalo paltai’ (let’s change).