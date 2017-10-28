No eggs, meat, alcohol allowed at UP's new pilgrimage sites Vrindavan, Barsana

LUCKNOW: Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Friday declared Vrindavan and Barsana as pilgrimage sites. Along it with, came a rider. The state banned the consumption of eggs, non-vegetarian food and alcohol at the two 'pavitra tirth sthal' (holy pilgrimage sites).

The decision comes amid the upcoming civic polls to be held in three phases from November 22.

“Vrindavan area in Mathura is the birthplace of Lord Krishna and his elder brother Balram and is a world famous site. Barsana is Radha's birthplace. Lakhs of tourists visit these places to pay obeisance. Keeping in mind their importance and in view of tourism, these are declared as holy pilgrimage places,” said an official release issued by the state.

Terming the places pure, the government said that special attention will be given to these areas for development of facilities for locals and tourists.

Both Vrindavan and Barsana fall in Mathura district. The Mathura-Vrindavan Nagar Nigam was constituted recently alongside Ayodhya Nagar Nigam.

The Central has already sanctioned Rs 350 crore for setting up a sewage treatment and laying a sewage line in the two temple towns, said Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, the minister of religious activities.

“After urban local bodies polls, work on making a rope-way would begin in Barsana,” said he.

The state wants to develop all religious places in Uttar Pradesh as tourist destinations.

"Plans are afoot to renovate old temples in Vrindavan and Barsana and upgrade its local body to a municipal corporation," he added.

Vrindavan, 11-km away from Mathura, has over 5,000 temples.