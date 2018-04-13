Earth to be destroyed in 10 days: Doomsday expert provides new date, adds more spectacular elements

We have a new deadline for the existence of life as we know it. Yes, we have a new last day to live. And it's April 23. This date has been brought to us by the reliable David Meade, who has reliably and regularly provided many 'last days of existence'. And there is an added bonus this time - the zombie apocalypse.

In a bid to keep raising his game, Meade has brought together many of his previous favourites to build up the promise of a truly spectacular ending. Planet X, Nibiru and Hollywood's favourite zombie apocalypse are set to come together. Maybe Michael Bay would like a lesson or two.

Meade's reasoning has also been spectacular going back to a truly astronomical phenomenon. He has based this month's doomsday on 12:1-2 of the Book of Revelations of the Bible, which reads:

"And a great sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet, and on her head a crown of 12 stars. She was pregnant and was crying out in birth pains and the agony of giving birth."

This is actually, even the guys at NASA and ISRO would agree, going to happen. The sun, moon and Jupiter are all going to line themselves up inside Virgo. Meade says this celestial event marks the point when our favourite rogue planet Nibiru will crash into Earth. At this point, the rapture would begin.

"By early April of 2018, the disappearance of the Church (all true Christians worldwide also known as the Rapture) will occur. This will be followed quickly by the rise of the Antichrist, the appearance of Planet X and World War III. Seven years of Tribulation will ensure. This is beyond any shadow of doubt," said David Meade, reports noted.

Rapture is the Christian belief that all Christians - dead and alive - will rise into the sky and joint the Second Coming of Christ. Then, all the souls - living and dead - would be judged by their actions on Earth, and on the basis of that ascend the Kingdom of God in heaven or descend to Hell below. (Does that explain the Hollywood obsession with zombie movies, where zombies are the dead risen from their graves during the Rapture?)

So, what's your guess? Will the world end on April 23? Come back to this website on April 24 to find out.