Watch - Donald Trump posts video of his five-nation Asia trip

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday described his maiden Asia visit as "tremendously successful", saying he made a lot of progress during his nearly two-week long trip and sold equipment worth USD 300 billion.

He left for the US after attending the East Asia Summit in the Philippines, his last of the five-nation stop. Japan, South Korea, China and Vietnam were the other four countries he visited during his Asia trip.

Trump posted a video of encapsulating his trip and captioned it - THANK YOU ASIA.

In addition to meeting leaders of the countries he visited, Trump held bilateral talks with a number of leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Manila.

"We made a lot of progress, just in terms of relationship. We actually sold USD 300 billion worth of equipment and other things. That number is going to be quadrupled very quickly. So that's over a trillion dollars' worth of stuff," he told reporters travelling with him.

"We have done a really fantastic job. It's been a great trip. It's also been really good, in terms of North Korea and getting everybody together. Their acts are all together. China has been excellent. Japan and South Korea have been excellent. I think that's a very important part of the trip," Trump said.

The other important part was trade and relationships, he said.

In another press gaggle with reporters, Trump described his Asia visit as tremendously successful.

"Tremendous amounts of work was done on trade, not only on the deals - and we have at least USD 300 billion worth of deals," he said.

(With PTI inputs)