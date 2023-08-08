Highlights | IND VS WI, 3rd T20 Cricket Match Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav Meets Fans In Guyana, WATCH

In the initial two matches, India faced a concern with their batting performance, primarily because their top batsman, Suryakumar Yadav, was not performing well. However, in the third game, Suryakumar Yadav played exceptionally, contributing significantly to India's win over West Indies. West Indies still lead the five-match series 2-1 as the two teams head to the USA for the final two T20I match this weekend.

While Jaiswal had a forgettable start by losing his wicket in the opening over, Suryakumar's entrance marked an impactful beginning, hitting a four and a six off his first two balls. This positive start set the tone for the rest of the game. Suryakumar needed a reliable partner, and Tilak Varma fulfilled that role adeptly. The duo displayed a balanced blend of aggressive and composed playing styles. Suryakumar focused on scoring boundaries, while Varma skillfully rotated the strike. Together, they amassed a partnership of 87 runs for the third wicket.

