Highlights | IND VS WI, 3rd T20 Cricket Match Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav Meets Fans In Guyana, WATCH
India Vs West Indies, 3rd T20 LIVE Cricket Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav were the heroes of India's win in third game.
In the initial two matches, India faced a concern with their batting performance, primarily because their top batsman, Suryakumar Yadav, was not performing well. However, in the third game, Suryakumar Yadav played exceptionally, contributing significantly to India's win over West Indies. West Indies still lead the five-match series 2-1 as the two teams head to the USA for the final two T20I match this weekend.
While Jaiswal had a forgettable start by losing his wicket in the opening over, Suryakumar's entrance marked an impactful beginning, hitting a four and a six off his first two balls. This positive start set the tone for the rest of the game. Suryakumar needed a reliable partner, and Tilak Varma fulfilled that role adeptly. The duo displayed a balanced blend of aggressive and composed playing styles. Suryakumar focused on scoring boundaries, while Varma skillfully rotated the strike. Together, they amassed a partnership of 87 runs for the third wicket.
India vs West Indies 3rd T20: Suryakumar Yadav meets fans after match, WATCH
'Player of the match' Suryakumar Yadav met his fans in Guyana after the third T20I match against West Indies on Tuesday. Watch Suryakumar Yadav meeting the fans in Guyana HERE...
IND vs WI 3rd T20: Suryakumar Yadav on par with Chris Gayle
Team India vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav hammered his 100th six over the course of his 83-run knock in the third T20I against West Indies on Tuesday.
IND vs WI 3rd T20: Hardik Pandya pleased with Suryakumar Yadav
Team India skipper Hardik Pandya was pleased with the efforts of his deputy Suryakumar Yadav in the third T20I match against West Indies on Tuesday. "As Surya mentioned, they (SKY and Tilak) play together and spend time together, good to have someone like SKY in the team and when he takes responsibility it sends a message to the others," Pandya said after the third T20I.
India vs West Indies 3rd T20: Kuldeep Yadav completes 50 wickets
Team India chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav completed 50 wickets in 30 matches, the least number of matches taken by an Indian to complete 50 T20I wickets in the third T20I match against West Indies on Tuesday. Yuzvendra Chahal is next in the list having achieved the feat in 34 matches.
IND vs WI 3rd T20: Suryakumar Yadav equals Rohit Sharma's record
Suryakumar Yadav won his 12th 'Player of the Match' award in the third T20I vs West Indies on Tuesday. 'SKY' equalled Team India captain Rohit Sharma's record and Virat Kohli leads the way among Indians with 15 awards.
India vs West Indies 3rd T20: Tilak Varma equals SKY's record
Tilak Varma is the second Indian batter after Suryakumar Yadav to register 30+ scores in each of his first three T20I innings. He is also in second-place along with Suryakumar Yadav with most runs in his first T20I innings among Indians with 139 runs while Deepak Hooda holds the record with 172 runs.
Most T20I runs for India in first three innings
172 Deepak Hooda
139 Suryakumar Yadav/ Tilak Varma
109 Gautam Gambhir
Live IND vs WI 3rd T20I: India Win By 7 Wickets
A towering six seals India's victory by 7 wickets. Varma remains unbeaten on 49*, missing his chance for a milestone, while Hardik delivers the winning blow with impeccable timing, ending the match in a stylish manner.
Live Score WI 159/5 (20)IND 164/3 (17.5) India won by 7 wkts
Live IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Hardik Taking It Slow
Shepherd concedes a boundary as Hardik edges one to third man. Hardik then gains two runs through a needless overthrow. Varma flicks for a single, jams one to cover, and swivels for a six. Chase keeps Hardik in check, Varma gains three runs with a forward block, nudge, and punch to long-on.
Live Score IND 148/3 (16) CRR: 9.25 REQ: 3
India need 12 runs in 24 balls
Live IND vs WI 3rd T20I: SKY Has Left Formalities For Hardik And Tilak
Roston Chase bowls a tight over, Pandya and Varma rotate singles. Chase's figures: 3-0-23-0. Varma adds to his score with a single. Hosein bowls economically. Varma pulls for four. Varma and Pandya take singles.
Live Score IND 131/3 (14.1) CRR: 9.25 REQ: 4.97
India need 29 runs in 35 balls
Live IND vs WI 3rd T20I: SKY Departs
Suryakumar Yadav falls to Alzarri Joseph, caught by Brandon King. An unexpected leg-side full toss ends Suryakumar's impressive 83-run knock, with Varma acknowledging his effort. His innings has firmly placed India in control. Suryakumar Yadav departs after hitting 10 fours and 4 sixes.
Live Score IND 121/3 (12.4) CRR: 9.55 REQ: 5.32
India need 39 runs in 44 balls
Live IND vs WI 3rd T20I: India running away with the game
Hosein challenged Suryakumar and Varma. Suryakumar managed 9 runs, showcasing trademark shots. Chase followed with Suryakumar's sweeps and singles, Varma's chip, and a wide. Drinks break, Suryakumar's dominant display continues.
Live Score IND 115/2 (12.1) CRR: 9.45 REQ: 5.74
India need 45 runs in 47 balls
Live IND vs WI 3rd T20I: India On Top
Shepherd concedes 5 runs. Suryakumar Yadav hits a boundary over backward point and a six over short fine leg. Tilak Varma contributes with singles. Rain persists, covers are ready.
Live Score IND 97/2 (10) CRR: 9.7 REQ: 6.3
India need 63 runs in 60 balls
Live IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Fifty For SKY
Suryakumar Yadav reaches a rapid fifty in 23 balls with a boundary. Having missed opportunities in previous matches, he capitalizes this time. Shepherd delivers a low full toss outside off, disguising it as a slower ball, and Yadav expertly guides it past backward point for four.
Live Score IND 79/2 (8) CRR: 9.88 REQ: 6.75
India need 81 runs in 72 balls
Live IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Tilak Varma Looking In Good Touch
Obed McCoy concedes 10 runs. Tilak Varma guides a single to third man, then smacks a wide delivery for a four through midwicket. Suryakumar Yadav pushes one to point for one, then delivers a splendid six down the ground and a well-timed four over mid-off. Tilak Varma steers a slower ball to backward point for another single.
Live Score IND 60/2 (6) CRR: 10 REQ: 7.14
India need 100 runs in 84 balls
Live IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Gill Departs
Gill's frustration continues as he departs early. Attempting to pull a short-of-length delivery, he mistimes, resulting in a top-edge. Charles completes a safe catch at midwicket. Gill dismissed for 6 (11), including one boundary.
Live Score IND 34/2 (4.2) CRR: 7.85 REQ: 8.04
India need 126 runs in 94 balls
Live IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Surya On Attack
Alzarri Joseph bowls a challenging over, beating Gill's bat with swing. Suryakumar scores a single with an inside edge. Hosein's over includes a controlled drive for two, an unconventional slap over point for four, and a no-ball free-hit. Gill and Suryakumar add singles.
Live Score IND 27/1 (3.1) CRR: 8.53 REQ: 7.9
India need 133 runs
Live IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Jaiswal Fails On Debut
Jaiswal's lofted shot results in an easy catch for Alzarri Joseph at mid-on. The ball went extremely high, allowing Joseph to maintain focus and secure the catch comfortably. Jaiswal acknowledges his mistake promptly. He departs for a score of 1 from 2 balls, caught by Alzarri Joseph off Obed McCoy's bowling.
Live Score IND 10/1 (0.5) CRR: 12 REQ: 7.83
India need 150 runs
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20: West Indies finish at 159
West Indies finish with 159 runs on the board after 20 overs. Rovman Powell in the end played some brilliant strokes but that last over from Mukesh Kumar was something off the charts.
WI: 159/5 (20 Overs)
IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Match Start Delayed Due To THIS Bizarre Reason - Watch
IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Powell to carry
Rovman Powell in the middle along side Romario Shepherd will look to get the maximum runs from the remaining balls. India have bowled well in the last 30 balls.
WI: 124/5 (17.3 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies: Pooran gone!
Nicholas Pooran 20 (12) stumped by Sanju Samson bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. West Indies lose their main man, now captain Rovman Powell walks in at number 5.
WI: 106/3 (15 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies: All eyes on Pooran
Nicholas Pooran is batting on 14 off 8 balls with a maximum and a four. Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav attack the stumps now for India.
WI: 94/2 (13.1 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies: Gone!
Johnson Charles 12 (14) LBW by Kuldeep Yadav, India with another wicket as Kuldeep strikers. Nicholas Pooran walks in at number 4.
WI: 76/2 (11 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20: Gone!
Kyle Mayers 25 (20) caught by Arshdeep Singh bowled by Axar Patel. India get the first wicket they were looking for but King is still in the middle.
WI: 67/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20: Patel into the attack
Axar Patel is back into the attack along side Kuldeep Yadav as India search for that first wicket. Mayers and King are batting in fine rhythm at the moment.
WI: 50/0 (7 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20: West Indies on top
West Indies on top with Brandon King and Kyle Mayers. King with 4 boundaries so far. Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack for India now.
WI: 32/0 (5 Overs)
'What A Story,' Fans Go Crazy As Yashasvi Jaiswal Makes T20I Debut For India
LIVE India vs West Indies: Axar patel comes in
Axar Patel is being used in the powerplay like he does bowl in the IPL. 10 runs from his first over, West Indies off to a fine start in this third T20 game.
WI: 19/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies: Here we go!
Action begins as Hardik Pandya bowls the first over for India. Brandon King and Kyle Mayers open the batting for West Indies.
WI: 4/0 (1.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Match delayed
The match has been delayed because the 30-yard circle was not marked. So bizarre to witness this. The players are walking back to the pavilion now.
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20: Playing 11s
India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar.
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Toss report
West Indies captain Rovman Powell has won the toss and elected to bat first against in the third T20I.
Live IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Pitch Report
Anticipate yet another spin-friendly pitch in Guyana, where the variable bounce is likely to come into play as well. Rain is projected throughout the week, which could emerge as a significant influencing factor in the match.
Live IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Guyana Weather Report
The temperature is expected to range between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a humidity level of approximately 70 percent.
LIVE India vs West Indies: Toss coming up
Toss will take place in 30 minutes. Captains Hardik Pandya and Rovman Powell will be coming out shortly. West Indies will look to seal the series with a win tonight.
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Toss coming up soon
The toss for the third T20I between India and West Indies will take place at 730 PM (IST) and the action will begin at 8 PM. Do not go anywhere.
A special fifty
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20: Pandya in the spotlight
Captain Hardik Pandya has failed to impress in this tour with the results of Team India in the first two games. Can he charge his boys up for this blockbuster game.
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20: Tilak Varma's story
Tilak's rise to stardom was imminent, marked by his debut for Hyderabad against Andhra Pradesh in 2018, followed by a list-A debut in 2019. His prowess didn't stop at the domestic stage, as he earned a spot in the Indian squad for the U-19 World Cup. Reflecting on this monumental achievement, Tilak's father, Namboori Nagaraju, expressed his pride, highlighting the transformative impact of representing his country on the global stage.
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20: West Indies eye series win
West Indies are just one win away from sealing the 5-match series against India and they will be keen to make an impact in the third contest to seal the series. India on the other hand will come in hard.
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Will Axar Patel bowl?
In the previous clash, Hardik Pandya did not use Axar Patel as West Indies had left-handers in the middle, specially Nicholas Pooran in fine rhythm as well. Will Pandya use the all-rounder with the ball in this clash?
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20: India need to win
India are behind West Indies 2-0 in this 5-game series so far and a loss today will hand Windies the series trophy. Can Pandya and co bounce back in this do or die clash?
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Weather Report
The third T20I between India and West Indies will take place at Providence Stadium Guyana on Tuesday. Checkout the weather report for the clash.
LIVE IND vs WI 3rd T20: Can India bounce back?
It is turning out to be revenge series for West Indies after they lost the ODI and Test series against India. Without senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and more, the Hardik Pandya-led Men in Blue look clueless.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: Pressure on Samson
Sanju Samson is under the spotlight of losing his spot in the T20 side of India. In the first two games, Samson's performance has been below average. He needs to score in this game for sure.
India vs West Indies 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran close to 100 sixes in T20I
West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran, who was the 'Player of the Match' in the second T20I on Sunday, is just 7 big hits short of completing 100 sixes in T20I cricket. Can Pooran achieve this feat in the third T20I vs India on Tuesday?
IND vs WI 3rd T20: Wasim Jaffer wants Axar Patel to bowl more
Former India opener Wasim Jaffer wants Indian captain Hardik Pandya to use Axar Patel's bowling more efficiently. “That has been the problem with Axar Patel, starting from his IPL franchise to the national team. Whenever a left-hander comes into the crease, it feels like he is not going to bowl. I can understand when Nicholas Pooran is on strike, but I thought when he and Shimron Hetmyer got out, I was surprised that he was not thrown the ball there. Obviously, you had Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl his final over, and I was honestly surprised that he did not bowl,” said Jaffer while speaking on ESPNcricinfo.
IND vs WI 3rd T20: Arshdeep Singh close to 50 T20I wickets
Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh (44) requires six scalps to complete 50 wickets in T20Is. Can Arshdeep achieve this feat in the remaining three matches of the T20I series against West Indies?
India vs West Indies 3rd T20: Will Yashasvi Jaiswal make T20I debut
Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan have struggled to fire in the T20I series against West Indies so far. It will be interesting to see if Mumbai and Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will make his T20I in the third game against the Windies today.
IND vs WI 3rd T20: Team India have worst economy rate
Team India bowlers have worst economy rate in death overs in T20I cricket since 2021. India have economy rate of 9.51, which is second-worst only after South Africa's 9.74. West Indies is fifth on the list at 9.39 runs per over.
India vs West Indies 3rd T20: Sanju Samson eyes big runs record
Team India wicketkeeper Sanju Samson (5,998) needs 2 more runs to complete 6,000 runs in T20 cricket. Out of this, Samson has scored 3,888 runs in 152 IPL matches with 3 hundreds and 20 fifties. Can Samson achieve this feat in 3rd T20I against West Indies today?
IND vs WI 3rd T20: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Nicholas Pooran or Tilak Varma? Hardik Pandya or Rovman Powell? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
India vs West Indies 3rd T20: Check Livestreaming details
Team India will take on West Indies in the third match of the five-match T20I series at the Providence Stadium in Guyana today.
India vs West Indies 3rd T20: Yuzvendra Chahal close to massive milestone
Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (95) needs five more wickets to become the first India bowler to claim 100 wickets in T20I cricket. Can Chahal achieve this feat in the third T20I against West Indies?
IND vs WI 3rd T20: Must-win clash for India
Team India must win the third T20 against the West Indies to keep the five-match T20I series alive after going down 0-2 in the series after the first two games. India have never lost a bilateral series in any format to West Indies since 2017.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE Coverage of India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match on Tuesday.