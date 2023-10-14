LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News: Vicky Kaushal Looks Unreal In 'Sam Bahadur' Teaser
Lakme Fashion Week is making headlines almost every day but last night was the hottest as Janhvi Kapoor spelled hotness in a bold black outfit.
The makers dropped the teaser of Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' on Friday and the actor looked unreal. The upcoming biopic is based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, and is all set for release in theatres on December 1, 2023. The film will clash with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor-starrer 'Animal', which is also released on the same day.
The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's upcoming film 'Tiger 3' will be dropped on October 16 and fans cannot keep calm anymore. The film is set for release on November 10, 2023.
Stunner Alert: Janhvi Kapoor Looks Jaw-Dropping Beautiful In Bold Black Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor is one of the top actresses in our industry today. She often makes headlines for her films and social media posts. The actress often gets snapped by the paps on the streets of Mumbai with friends, sisters or even her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Last night, she grabbed all the eyeballs for just the right reasons as she left jaws dropped with her breathtaking look at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.
'Sam Bahadur' Teaser: Vicky Kaushal Impresses Fans As Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw
Makers of the much-awaited biopic 'Sam Bahadur' dropped the film's official teaser and fans are in love. Taking to Instagram, director Meghna Gulzar shared the teaser and wrote in the caption, "Zindagi unki. Itihas hamaara. #SamBahadur Teaser out now. In cinemas 1.12.2023." The film is based on the life of India's First Field marshall and military might, Sam Manekshaw. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar the film stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.
In the teaser, Vicky is seen as the Field marshal and leading his team of soldiers, motivating them to fight for their country. He also delivered some powerful dialogues like "Ek soldier ke liye uski jaan se zada keemti hoti hai uski izzat...uski wardi...aur ek soldier apni wardi ki izzat ke liye apni jaan bhi de sakta hai." The teaser also featured a glimpse of Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.