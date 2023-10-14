Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Zee News Entertainment blog brings all the latest buzz and updates from Bollywood and the entertainment world. Lakme Fashion Week is making headlines almost every day but last night was the hottest as Janhvi Kapoor spelled hotness in a bold black outfit.

The makers dropped the teaser of Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' on Friday and the actor looked unreal. The upcoming biopic is based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, and is all set for release in theatres on December 1, 2023. The film will clash with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor-starrer 'Animal', which is also released on the same day.

The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's upcoming film 'Tiger 3' will be dropped on October 16 and fans cannot keep calm anymore. The film is set for release on November 10, 2023.

