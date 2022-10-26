Daily exercise: 5 Benefits of walking 10000 steps a day besides losing weight

You add another stone to the wall protecting your health when you walk 10,000 steps each day. Achieving 10,000 steps per day has become somewhat of a national obsession now that digital pedometers are suddenly widely available on fitness trackers, smartphones, and smartwatches. Even though it might appear silly to be pacing in your living room late at night to complete the final 100 steps, this is not just a game.

Here are a few benefits that 10000 steps can do to your health apart from weight loss-

1. Strengthen your heart

The difference between someone who walks 1,000 steps per day and someone who walks 10,000 steps per day is their stroke volume, or how much blood their heart pumps per beat. Greater aerobic capability is indicated by a larger stroke volume, indicating a mortality and disease risk.

2. Could help stabilize your blood sugar

The blood sugar levels and insulin response after a meal will be significantly reduced in people who walk 10,000 steps each day. The person who is inactive will receive a far greater response. One who experiences a spike in sugar and insulin after eating is also more likely to get cardiovascular disease in the future.

3. Improves brain's performance

Daily moderate exercise helps people learn new skills, develop new brain cells, and protect against cognitive loss. Walking and other aerobic exercises may also encourage the hippocampus, the region of the brain that controls emotion and memory, to generate new cells.

4. Reduces body fat storage

Calories eaten by someone who gets 10,000 steps a day do not travel the same path when they’re consumed by an inactive person. Compared to an inactive individual, someone who exercises frequently consumes food that is utilised by the body to power important systems in a different way. However, those calories are more likely to be stored as fat, in the muscle, or in the liver in someone who is habitually inactive resulting in gaining less weight even with heavy calorie consumption.

5. Reinforces healthy habits

Strength of will is the one distinction between a stepper and a non-stepper that cannot be detected by a glucose metre, brain scan, or electron microscope. Small victories reinforce one another. It is more likely that someone who reached 10,000 steps the day before and yesterday to do so again the following day.

Also Read: Breathing trouble due to air pollution? THESE 5 Yoga Asanas for lungs will help you breathe easy - check out!

When it comes to weight loss and overall health, behavioural change is dependent upon creating good habits.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information and does not substitute an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)