New Delhi: Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur District witnessed a passenger train and goods train to face each other on the same track. The drivers of the trains averted a major accident by stopping the trains on time a few feet away from each other.

IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Gujarat as Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts are likely to witness heavy downpours under the influence of cyclone Biparjoy on June 14.

The Indian team fell short of winning their second WTC final in a row, but Rohit emphasized that it does not diminish the level of consistency they displayed over the past two years.

Sachin Pilot, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Congress, poses a significant challenge for the party. Rumors suggest that Sachin Pilot, a prominent leader of the Gurjar community, may form his own party and leave Congress.

Patients with brain tumours may present with various symptoms, including headaches, vomiting, limb weakness, loss of consciousness, seizures or fits, visual and auditory difficulties, memory disturbances, urinary incontinence, and bowel incontinence.

