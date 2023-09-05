'त्याला देशाबद्दल काहीच वाटत नाही'; मुलाच्या जन्मावरुन बुमराहवर सडकून टीका; धोनीचं मात्र कौतुक

Fans Slam Jasprit Bumrah: भारताचा वेगवान गोलंदाज जसप्रीत बुमराहला पुत्ररत्नप्राप्ती झाली आहे. बुमराहची पत्नी संजना गणेशनने सोमवारी (4 सप्टेंबर 2023 रोजी) मुंबईमधील खासगी रुग्णालयामध्ये गोंडस मुलाला जन्म दिला. मात्र संततीप्राप्तीचा आनंद साजरा करणाऱ्या जसप्रीत बुमराहविरोधात सोशल मीडियावर टीकेची झोड उठली आहे. रविवारी जसप्रीत बुमराह अचानक भारतामध्ये परतला. नेपाळविरुद्ध सोमवारी झालेला सामना जसप्रीत बुमराह खेळला नाही. मात्र बाळ होणार म्हणून संघाला सोडून मायदेशी परतणाऱ्या बुमराहवर काही क्रिकेट चाहत्यांनी उघडपणे नाराजी व्यक्त केली आहे. तर काहींनी जसप्रीत बुमराहने आयुष्यातील या मैल्यवान क्षणांमध्ये आपल्या पत्नीसोबत राहण्याचा निर्णय योग्य असल्याचं म्हटलं आहे. यासाठी अनेकांनी महेंद्र सिंग धोनीचं उदाहरण देत बुमराहला लक्ष्य केलं आहे.

अनेकांना आठवला धोनी

पाकिस्तानविरुद्धचा सामना अनिर्णित राहिल्याने भारताला आशिया चषकाच्या सुपर 4 साठी पात्र ठरण्याच्या दृष्टीने नेपाळविरुद्ध विजय आवश्यक असतानाच बुमराह भारतीय संघाची साथ सोडून रविवारी रात्री अचानक मुंबईत परतला. यामुळे अनेक चाहत्यांनी बुमराहला लक्ष्य केलं आहे. एवढ्या मोठ्या सामन्याआधी बुमराहने संघाची साथ सोडणं योग्य नाही असं काहींनी म्हटलं आहे. बुमराहला देशाबद्दल काही वाटतं की नाही इथपर्यंतची टीकाही काहींनी केली आहे. अनेकांनी 2015 च्या वर्ल्डकपच्या वेळी कर्णधार महेंद्र सिंग धोनीने केलेल्या विधानाचाही संदर्भ दिला आहे.

धोनी काय म्हणालेला अन् बुमराहने काय केलं अशी तुलना

"2015 साली विश्वचषक स्पर्धेदरम्यान महेंद्र सिंग धोनीने मुलगी झिवाच्या जन्माच्या वेळी, मी नॅशनल ड्युटीवर आहे. मी अशाप्रकारे पुन्हा मध्यातूनच संघाला सोडून घरी जाणार नाही, असं म्हटलं होतं," असं रोहित राय या ट्वीटर युझरने पोस्ट केलं आहे. याच ट्वीटमध्ये त्याने "आज बुमराह आशिया चषक स्पर्धेमधून त्याला बाळ होणार असल्याने तातडीने स्पर्धा अर्ध्यात सोडून परतला. मला वाटतं देशासाठी काहीतरी केलं पाहिजे ही भावना आधीप्रमाणे खेळाडूंमध्ये दिसत नाही," असं म्हटलं आहे.

When ziva was born in 2015 during the WC, MS Dhoni said “ I am on national duty, Won't go back and leave my team in the middle” Today, Bumrah left immediately in the middle of the Asia Cup for the birth of his child. Guess, that kind of commitment is no longer existent. pic.twitter.com/foTF4JjX2t — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) September 3, 2023

बऱ्याच जणांनी केली बुमराहवर टीका

हा पोस्टवरुन दोन गट पडल्याचं दिसत आहे. अनेकांनी याच कारणामुळे धोनी अनेक अर्थांनी मोठा असल्याचं म्हटलं आहे. बऱ्याच जणांनी धोनीप्रमाणे संघासाठी कोणीही स्वत:ला वाहून घेतलं नाही वगैरे अशा प्रतिक्रिया नोंदवल्या आहेत. तर इतरांनी बुमराहची बाजू घेताना सामना नेपाळविरुद्धच होता असं सांगताना बुमराहने परत येण्याचा निर्णय घेतला तो योग्यच होता असं म्हटलं आहे.

1) ...म्हणून धोनी ग्रेट

That is what makes Dhoni the greatest cricketer. We will never see someone so passionate about cricket. Love for Thala — Ajinkya Vyawahare(@vajinkya16) September 3, 2023

2) आता देशाबद्दल त्यांना काही वाटत नाही

Yes now players are not showing any commitment for the game knowing they are representing the country that is why there performance also gone down.. — Manish Kumar (@manis_misra) September 4, 2023

3) विराटने असं केलेलं तेव्हा...

Even Virat had left an important tour for a long long time .. his downfall started after he put the Country second — Aarti (@aartic02) September 4, 2023

4) विराट तर वडिलांच्या निधनानंतर गेलेला सामना खेळायला

When Kohli's Father died in 2006 Kohli said “ I am on national duty, Won't go back and leave my team in the middle” Today, Bumrah left immediately in the middle of the Asia Cup for the birth of his child. Guess, that kind of commitment is no longer existent. pic.twitter.com/DLkVrhk471 — ` (@ainteasysky) September 3, 2023

5) एकाने शेअर केलं मीम

Jasprit Bumrah left for Mumbai for the birth of his first child... Indian Fans : pic.twitter.com/wzcJBVXk6J — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) September 3, 2023

क्रिकेट सोडूनही बुमराहला खासगी आयुष्य आहे. कधीही, कुठेही आणि कोणत्याही क्षणी कुटुंबाला प्राधान्य देण्यात काहीच गैर नाही असं काहींनी म्हटलं आहे. पत्नी गरोदर असताना मायदेशी परतावं की नाही हा खेळाडूचा खासगी निर्णय आहे असं बऱ्याच जणांनी म्हटलं आहे. बीसीसीआयला अडचण नाही, बुमराहला अडचण नाही, संघाला अडचण नाही मग तुम्हाला काय अडचण आहे असा सवाल अनेकांनी टीका करणाऱ्यांना विचारला आहे.

1) कुटुंबाला प्राधान्य देण्यात चूक काय

Prioritising Family Should be appreciated, not criticised There is a life beyond cricket, cricket is just a part of life not life, understand the difference & respect the individual decisions https://t.co/whTVD3aBCh — Dheeraj Singh (@Dheerajsingh_) September 3, 2023

2) हा खासगी निर्णय आहे

It's a personal choice. Take sport as sport and accept that sportsman has personal life too. Such toxic fan culture is unnecessary https://t.co/AhX1Ux3cW6 — Rohan (@rohanreplies) September 4, 2023

3) हे खेळाडूचा अपमान

The fact that it got 1.2m views is absolutely disgusting. He got what he wanted. Bumrah will only miss the game against ‘Nepal’ and then join the team straight away before Super 4 round. Humiliating players and questioning their dedication for the country just because they… https://t.co/y6EaN6IJXN — Saif Ahmed (@saifahmed75) September 4, 2023

4) मी धोनीचा मोठा चाहता पण

Guys, I’m the biggest Dhoni fan you’ll ever see. But being present at your child’s birth is a matter of personal choice and it shouldn’t be held against him. Dhoni did it and it was his personal choice. Same with Bumrah. This is his personal choice. I understand this fact now… https://t.co/hNVqOZbvA3 — Vibhor (@dhotedhulwate) September 3, 2023

5) त्यांच्या आनंदावर विरजण कशाला

Well, he was committed to be with his wife to share their happiest moment of entering parenthood! He has all the right to do that. Unfair to compare/judge him. Players are human. Let’s not be so harsh.

Also, no feat gives as much joy as holding your baby for the first time. https://t.co/W5ukuYgjov — Irena Akbar (@irenaakbar) September 3, 2023

दरम्यान, भारत सुपर 4 साठी पात्र ठरल्याने आता भारताचा पुढील सामना 10 सप्टेंबर रोजी पाकिस्तानविरुद्ध होणार असून या सामन्यापूर्वी बुमराह पुन्हा श्रीलंकेत दाखल होणार असून पाकिस्तानविरुद्धचा सामना तो खेळणार आहे.