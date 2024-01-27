VIDEO | सरकारने मराठा समाजाला जीआर नाही तर मसुदा दिला - छगन भुजबळ

|
AUS
289/9 dec
(53.0 ov)
24/0
(5.2 ov)
|VS
|
WI
311
(108.0 ov)
193/9
(72.3 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
IND
436
(121.0 ov)
|VS
|
ENG
246
(64.3 ov)
263/5
(64.2 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
KHM
(9.1 ov) 74/3
|VS
|
MYA
72/8 (20.0 ov)
|Cambodia beat Myanmar by 7 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
NZ
(17.2 ov) 92
|VS
|
PAK
134/8 (20.0 ov)
|Pakistan beat New Zealand by 42 runs
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.