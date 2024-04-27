सलमान खान घर गोळीबार प्रकरणी आरोपींवर मोक्काचा गुन्हा दाखल

|
LSG
196/5
(20.0 ov)
|VS
|
RR
199/3
(19.0 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
PAK
178/5
(20.0 ov)
|VS
|
NZ
169
(19.2 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
DC
(20.0 ov) 257/4
|VS
|
MI
247/9 (20.0 ov)
|Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
KKR
(20.0 ov) 261/6
|VS
|
PBKS
262/2 (18.4 ov)
|Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.