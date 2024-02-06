Vijay Vadettiwar | शिंदेंना गुंडांची साथ घ्यावी लागते, राज्यातील सरकार गुंडांना पोसणार - विजय वडेट्टीवार

|
NZ
511
(144.0 ov)
179/4
(43.0 ov)
|VS
|
SA
162
(72.5 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
AUS
87/2
(6.5 ov)
|VS
|
WI
86
(24.1 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
IND
(112.0 ov) 396
(78.3 ov) 255
|VS
|
ENG
253 (55.5 ov)
292 (69.2 ov)
|India beat England by 106 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
SL
(109.2 ov) 439
(7.2 ov) 56/0
|VS
|
AFG
198 (62.4 ov)
296 (112.3 ov)
|Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.