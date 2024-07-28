Pune Flood: पुण्यातील महापुराला जबाबदार कोण ? नदीकाठ प्रकल्प वादाच्या भोवऱ्यात

|
ENG
376
(75.4 ov)
|VS
|
WI
282
(75.1 ov)
33/2
(14.0 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
IRE
250
(58.3 ov)
33/5
(8.0 ov)
|VS
|
ZIM
210
(71.3 ov)
197
(71.0 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
SL
(19.2 ov) 170
|VS
|
IND
213/7 (20.0 ov)
|India beat Sri Lanka by 43 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
ENG
(88.3 ov) 416
(92.2 ov) 425
|VS
|
WI
457 (111.5 ov)
143 (36.1 ov)
|England beat West Indies by 241 runs
|Full Scorecard →
