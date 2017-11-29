WATCH: Shane Watson imparts cricket lessons to WWE superstar John Cena

New Delhi: The debate is still on if the game of cricket is truly global or not, but it's for sure that the 'gentlemen's game' is becoming one popular pastime and a means to connect with fans for WWE superstars.

Joining the ever-increasing list of professional wrestlers who have acquainted with the 'game' is WWE legend, John Cena. During a trip to Australia to promote his upcoming movie, ‘Ferdinand’, the 16-time WWE champion got hands-on training of cricket with former Aussie all-rounder Shane Watson playing the role of a mentor.

Here's the video:

WWE superstar John Cena playing cricket with Australian cricketer Shane Watson. In Wrestling "you can't see John Cena" but in cricket "John Cena" can't see the ball @JohnCena @ShaneRWatson33 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/g1dftjunnH — Daniyal Mirza (@Danimirza747) November 29, 2017

After the coaching stint, Cena took to Twitter to admit that his effort to learn cricket was indeed poor.

“Read some #Ferdinand, played some Cricket (poorly) and had a great time the past few days in Sydney until the teacher took attendance in class and I was marked absent…” he tweeted.

Read some #Ferdinand, played some Cricket (poorly) and had a great time the past few days in Sydney until the teacher took attendance in class and I was marked absent... pic.twitter.com/stIOqDeKoW — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 29, 2017

Watson also took the popular micro-blogging site, saying "Only the best bats for this champion!"

Earlier this year, Mumbai Indians, post their Indian Premier League 2017 win, received a customised WWE Championship belt from none other than Triple H, the COO of world's premier pro wrestling brand.

Last month, batting great Sachin Tendulkar hosted Jinder Mahal while the Indo-Canadian wrestler was promoting WWE’s Live Events in New Delhi December 8 and 9.

Meanwhile, Watson is leading Sydney Thunders in the Big Bash League, and play their first match of the season against Melbourne Renegades on December 9.

Watson played 59 Tests, 190 ODIs and 58 T20Is for Australia, scoring 3731, 5757 and 1462 runs respectively. Regarded as one the greatest all-rounders of his generation, the 36-year-old also took 75, 168 and 48 in that order.

For Cena, one of the most recognisable faces in sports entertainment is also dabbling in a film career. He starred in action movies like The Marine, 12 Rounds and Legendary, and now he is lending his voice in the animated fature Ferdinand, which is based on the popular children's book, The Story of Ferdinand.

It is slated for a worldwide release on December 15, 2017.