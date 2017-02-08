Include these zero-cholesterol foods in your diet for a healthy living!

New Delhi: Who doesn't want to lead a healthy life? Well, everyone does and for that one should eat a healthy balanced diet and right foods. However, there are some foods that can raise our cholesterol level and some of them that help reduce the bad cholesterol or LDL level in our body.

Here are a few zero-cholesterol foods which we all should include in our diet:

Tomatoes

Being a rich source of antioxidant and lycopene, tomatoes can help lower the level of bad cholesterol in our body. So, start adding tomatoes in your salads, sandwiches and side dishes or drink tomato juice to get the adequate amount of lycopene.

Spinach

Spinach is a rich source of nutrients like heart healthy nutrients like phytosterols and fibre. This green veggie is an excellent food to include in your cholesterol-lowering diet as it is fat-free.

Avocado

According to some studies, avocado is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and nutrients that can lower LDL or bad cholesterol.

Garlic

One should consume garlic regularly as it can help lower the bad cholesterol level which in turn may decrease the risk of developing heart disease.

Fruits

Start consuming lots of fruits like bananas, watermelon, lemons, cranberries and gooseberries as they can be included in the low cholesterol diet. Fruits such as apple, peach and plum also helps to reduce our cholesterol levels while boosting the fibre intake.

Soy beans

Soy beans are low in saturated fat and high in fibre, but they are cholesterol free. Besides increasing your protien intake, it will also help lower cholesterol by 8 to 10 percent.