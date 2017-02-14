Muscle cramps? Try these simple yoga exercises to get relief from the pain!
New Delhi: Muscle cramp has become a very common thing and can happen in your leg, arm, back or elsewhere. But we always tend to ignore that pain until they start bothering us frequently.
While most of us consult doctors to treat the pain but the best and easiest way to get rid of the pain is by doing simple yoga exercise.
Know the causes of muscle cramps!
Here are a few exercise that helps to get relief from muscle cramps:
Child's pose
This pose helps to stretch out the abs and the front of the hips relieving abdominal cramps.
Legs up the wall
Putting your leg up the wall gently stretches the back of the neck, relieves a mild backache and eases fatigue which helps in avoiding and treating cramps in feet.
Seated forward bend
This pose is one of the best stretch exercise as it helps to relieve cramps in the thigh muscles. Bending at the waist and trying to hold your toe will stretch out the calf muscles and quads while relieving a cramp.
Tipover tuck
This pose helps to release tension from the lower back, chest, and hips by giving the much-needed attention to the shoulders and arms.
