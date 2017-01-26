This is what your gut bacteria does to your entire body

New Delhi: You need a healthy gut in order to maintain optimal health. Your gut is your intestinal tract or digestive system and what goes on there can have a huge impact on your overall health.

The gut is one of the most important systems in the body, responsible for processing food and drink - from the moment you eat it to the moment till it gets absorbed or excreted from the body.

When bacteria in your gut are out of balance, it can cause various health problems, including neurological and psychological disorders. Some of the conditions resulting from a poor gut health are:

Irritable bowel syndrome - abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhoea and constipation

Autoimmune diseases such as - fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome, and diabetes

Neuromuscular diseases

Atopic eczema - an itchy inflammation of the skin.

Allergic rhinitis

And even the common cold

Below are a few things you can do to promote your gut health and well-being. These include:

Avoid overuse of antibiotics that kill bacteria, including the good ones your body needs.

Take probiotics that are essential for a good gut health. Probiotics contain multiple strains of bacteria that can help with digestion of fiber, vitamin absorption as well as regular bowel movements. Probiotics and can be found in live yoghurt, fermented foods such as sauerkraut, kimchi, tofu, soy sauce.

Include prebiotics – ingredients primarily found in vegetables and fruits that are high in soluble and insoluble fiber such as, garlic, onions, bananas, blueberries, asparagus, rye, etc.

Avoid or cut down on foods containing refined sugars and starches that can cause inflammation, weight gain, hormonal imbalance.

In addition to the above guidelines, incorporate physical activity or exercise in your daily routine. This will also help lower the levels of stress, which wreaks havoc on your gut health.