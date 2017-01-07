Demonetisation part of long-term steps against graft, black money; make our political funding transparent: PM Modi

New Delhi: Addressing the concluding session of the BJP's national executive meet here on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the party's "Karyakartas" for the gains in 2016 and urged them to keep up the good work and also gear up for the forthcoming Assembly elections in five states.

"Our commitment is to change the quality of life of the poor. Demonetisation is part of long-term measures against corruption and black money," PM Modi said in his address at the BJP conclave that began on Friday.

PM Modi rallied the party workers to use their organisational strength to win over the poor and said that "serving the people amounts to serving God".

Briefing the media on what the PM spoke at the meet, union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the prime minister called for "transparency in political funding" which the "BJP firmly supports".

"PM observed very significantly that we need to make our political process more transparent, particularly spoke about political funding," Prasad said.

"Some people worry about lifestyle but our priority is to make quality of life better for the poor and underprivileged," Prasad quoted the PM as saying.

"PM saluted inner strength of poor who responded to his appeal, inspite of some difficulties," Prasad added.

The members at the meet lauded the prime minister for his extraordinary move on demonetisation, which they declared a huge success, and cross-border surgical strikes against Pakistani terrorists.

Party president Amit Shah also praised PM Modi for India’s stance after the Uri attack.

“Because of the leadership and will power of the Prime Minister, for the first time in independent India, we gave a fitting reply by entering the enemy’s own home… this one decision changed the way the world looks at India,” Shah said.

He stressed that demonetisation would help the country get rid of corruption.

The meeting also recounted the party’s win in Assam and the formation of its government in Arunachal Pradesh.

The party's national executive, which began in the national capital on Friday, also praised the armed forces and slammed Pakistan for unleashing terror in the country.

“Terrorism is today seen by the democratic and civilised world as a scourge whereas Pakistan continues to use it as state policy. It continues to push terrorists into India and other countries and engages in terror attacks and promotes violent insurgent and separatist movement in J&K.

"The surgical strikes ordered by the Prime Minister and total rejection of the separatist agenda by the people and governments of J&K and the Centre are a categorical assertion to Pakistan that its ulterior designs shall never succeed and the government led by PM Modi will continue to demonstrate zero tolerance for terrorism,” reads the resolution adopted by the party's national executive.

The next BJP National Executive meeting scheduled to take place on April 15 and 16.