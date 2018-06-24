हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News at a glance: June 24, 2018

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. Ditch private vehicles, use metro rail: PM Modi at Delhi Metro's Green Line service launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning inaugurated Delhi Metro's Green Line service between Mundka to Bahadurgarh. The 11.2-km-long corridor will have seven stations and stretch out from existing Delhi Metro Green Line from Inderlok to Mundka. Read full report

2. Chabahar Port in Iran will be operational by 2019: India

According to a government statement, India will make sure that Chabahar Port in Iran becomes operational by 2019. India`s statement came after the United States (US) threatened to renew sanctions against Tehran. Read full report

3. Vadodara school murder: Class 9 student found dead with multiple stab wounds in toilet

Gujarat Police on Saturday arrested a Class 10 boy for allegedly killing a junior student in a school, an official said on Saturday. The accused, 17, has been held under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. Read full report

4. Petrol prices drop by 14 paise on fourth consecutive day, Diesel prices dip by 7 Paise in Delhi

For a fourth consecutive day, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) cut petrol prices on Sunday. The petrol price now stands at Rs 75.79 in New Delhi, Rs 78.47 in Kolkata, Rs 83.44 in Mumbai and Rs 78.65 in Chennai, as shared by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on its website. Read full report

5. PM Modi to share his thoughts in 45th Edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set the address the 45th edition of his radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, June 24, at 11 am on Sunday. The monthly radio programme will be broadcasted on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and relayed on other channels. Read full report

