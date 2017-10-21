October 21, 2017: News At A Glance

A quick look at top headlines on October 21, 2017:

1. US biased, always tries to create pawns: Jittery China on growing New Delhi-Washington ties

Despite a series of problems with most of its neighbours, China says it is Asian solidarity - and not biased views of the United States - that is the way forward. Read full report here

2. S Sreesanth cannot play for any other country: BCCI

Sreesanth was banned for life following allegations of spot-fixing during an Indian Premier League match in 2013. Read full report here

3. Attention! In Yogi's UP, all officers must stand up with joined hands before MPs, MLAs

This gesture needs to be repeated at the time of departure. Read full report here

4. MSRTC strike called off, state bus services to resume

All state bus services are expected to resume on Saturday morning. Read full report here

5. Messi posts video of son singing in Catalan, Pique replies

The clip on Instagram shows Messi's two-year-old son Mateo singing a nursery rhyme in the regional language. Read full report here

6. CBI seeks to reopen Bofors case

The CBI has written to the government for reconsideration of its 2005 decision and allow the agency to file a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court in the Bofors case challenging quashing of an FIR in the alleged scam, officials said. Read full report



7. Vasundhara Raje-led Rajasthan govt brings ordinance to shield judges, babus from probes

The Ordinance was implemented on September 7 and is likely to come up for discussion in the coming assembly session to take the form of a Bill. Read full report



8. Man, who brutally killed bartender friend, stuffed body parts in fridge, nabbed

The Delhi Police arrested the prime accused of killing his bartender friend and later hiding his dismembered body inside a fridge in his house. Read full report here