Republic Day Parade: As it happened

By Kamna Arora | Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 11:35
Zee Media Bureau

New Delhi: India's military might and rich cultural diversity were on full display during the dazzling 68th Republic Day celebrations in the national capital which had Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the Chief Guest. A major highlight of the parade was 149-member marching contingent from UAE comprising personnel from Presidential Guards, the Air Force, the Navy and Army. They were led by a band comprising 35 musicians from that country. For the first time, a contingent of the National Security Guard, popularly known as the Black Cat Commandos, was part of the march past.

Latest Updates

11:35 AM

Republic Day parade concludes.

11:34 AM

The National Anthem is being played. Celebrations at the Rajpath are drawing to a close.

11:32 AM

Despite overcast conditions, three fighter jets flew at a height of 300 metres from ground at a speed of 780 km per hour in ‘VIC' formation, leaving the spectators at Rajpath boulevard in awe.

11:29 AM

India`s Light Combat Aircraft Tejas and Airborne Early Warning and Control System developed indigenously made their maiden appearance at the Republic Day parade. 

11:28 AM

The Indian Air Force displays its skill in flypast over Rajpath. Aircraft Tejas makes its debut.

11:20 AM

The amazing Motor Cycle Display by “Shwet Ashwa” Team of the Corps of Military Police.

11:20 AM

Splendid driving skills of ‘Dare Devils’- the motorcycle display team of Corps of Military Police.

11:17 AM

Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pitampura, express how National Flag has been a witness of glorious tales of nation building.

11:06 AM

National Bravery Awards winners - 25 children (12 girls and 13 boys) - march in Republic Day parade.

11:05 AM

Dynamic, vibrant and charismatic students of Mount Abu Public School, Rohini present Assamese dance style ‘Sattriya’.

First Published: Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 12:34
