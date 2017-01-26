Republic Day Parade: As it happened
By Kamna Arora | Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 11:35
Zee Media Bureau
New Delhi: India's military might and rich cultural diversity were on full display during the dazzling 68th Republic Day celebrations in the national capital which had Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the Chief Guest. A major highlight of the parade was 149-member marching contingent from UAE comprising personnel from Presidential Guards, the Air Force, the Navy and Army. They were led by a band comprising 35 musicians from that country. For the first time, a contingent of the National Security Guard, popularly known as the Black Cat Commandos, was part of the march past.
Latest Updates
First Published: Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 12:34
- Welcome UAE's interest in investing in Indian infrastructure sector: PM Modi
- BJP has prettier faces than Priyanka Gandhi: Vinay Katiyar
- Is putting people's lives in danger the right way to promote films?
- Raees promotion: Shah Rukh Khan boards train from Mumbai to Delhi
- India celebrates its 68th Republic Day
- Muslim extremist organisations planning 9/11 type attacks using aeroplanes, says intelligence; security beefed up for Republic Day
- Actor Rimi Sen joins BJP, says she is inspired by PM Narendra Modi
- Just 5 attempts can open Android pattern lock
- Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in colours of Indian flag; PICS massively go viral on social media
- MS Dhoni's batting drill: Former captain challenges death overs specialist Jasprit Bumrah — MUST WATCH