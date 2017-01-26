Republic Day Parade: As it happened

New Delhi: India's military might and rich cultural diversity were on full display during the dazzling 68th Republic Day celebrations in the national capital which had Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the Chief Guest. A major highlight of the parade was 149-member marching contingent from UAE comprising personnel from Presidential Guards, the Air Force, the Navy and Army. They were led by a band comprising 35 musicians from that country. For the first time, a contingent of the National Security Guard, popularly known as the Black Cat Commandos, was part of the march past.