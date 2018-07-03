हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai Rains

Heavy rains in Mumbai, live updates: Part of Andheri bridge collapses on railway track

Incessant rains have once made Mumbai's civic amenities vulnerable with locals grappling to negotiate their way around the city.

Heavy rains in Mumbai, live updates: Part of Andheri bridge collapses on railway track
Zee News Photo

Heavy rains from the early hours of Tuesday has once again left Mumbai rather vulnerable with reports of submerged roads and slow traffic movement being reported from several parts of the city. While the BMC promises better preparedness for the rains each year, Mumbaikars each year have to face repeated hardships and this time is no different.

Following are the live and latest updates of all rain-related developments from the Maximum City:

* A video shot by a local commuter shows the part of the Andheri bridge which collapsed:
 

 

* No flight delays reported so far from or to Mumbai airport. If rain persists in its intensity, there is a strong possibility of flights getting either cancelled or diverted.

 

 

* Western Railway confirms traffic on all lines is held up because of the collapse.

* Mumbai fire department confirms part of Gokhale bridge has collapsed. "We are at the spot and trying to check with locals if anyone is missing and may be trapped in the debris."

* Zee News reporters at the scene report that the bridge connects Andheri West and East. The bridge collapsed on a railway track but, fortunately, there are no reports of any casualty. Traffic has been diverted and train services are expected to be affected.

* Breaking: Part of a bridge in Andheri West has collapsed. News agency ANI reports that four fire brigade vehicles have been rushed to the spot. The cause of the collapse is not yet known.

* Traffic movement on Western Express Highway is far slower than on regular days as rains continue to lash the city.

* Local commuters report trains are running late from Borivali, reportedly due to technical snags at Andheri and Vile Parle.

* Central Railways' announcement:
 

 

* There are reports of several local trains running late by up to 15 minutes. Water-logging seen at Dombivli, Thane, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Sion and Dadar stations.

* Private weather monitoring agency Skymet Weather says between 0830hrs on Monday and 0530hrs today, Santa Cruz has received 97mm of rains.

* Rains becoming heavier in the city as the clock strikes 0800hrs. Office-goers may be caught in the middle of an intense downpour.

* There is no word yet on if the schedules of local trains will be affected by the continuous rainfall.

* Water-logging has been reported once again from several residential localities in the city. Overflowing drains are only adding to the problem as Mumbai wakes up to another rainy day.

 

 

* It has been raining constantly in many parts of Mumbai and in the suburbs since the early hours of Tuesday morning. The Met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall to persist for most parts of the day.

Tags:
Mumbai RainsMumbai WeatherMumbai RainfallMonsoons in Mumbai

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close