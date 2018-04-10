Comedienne Bharti Singh wants Kapil Sharma to take a long break—Details inside

New Delhi: Almost everyone from the television industry has come out in support of Kapil Sharma. After 'Bigg Boss 11' winner Shilpa Shinde, Krushna Abhishek and Upasana Singh, ace comedienne Bharti Singh too has backed the king of comedy and advised him to take a long break.

When asked about the ongoing controversy around Kapil, who went on an abusive Twitter rant against a journalist and former managers—Preeti and Neeti Simoes, Bharti told BollywoodLife.com, “What is happening with Kapil is very depressing. It breaks my heart to see a man who made us all laugh so much down and out like this. But that is the reality, a man who makes everyone smile around him, is a sad soul within. I really pray that he comes out of this ordeal soon.”

Bharti cited superstar Salman Khan's example and said that the way industry people backed the actor after the Jodhpur sessions court sentenced him to 5 years of jail term in 1998 blackbuck poaching case should be the way we must handle Kapil's case.

She told BollywoodLife.com, “The behaviour shown by Bollywood stars was a mature one. They showed whatever support on Twitter and went to visit him only after he was back from jail. They refrained from speculating or commenting unnecessarily on the matter.”

“He is a very polite person and we don’t know what is happening right now. I just want him to take a long break. Kapil Bhai, should relax now. He needs a long vacation in a place where he has no pressure. He should get back only when he feels like it. Our best wishes are always with him. And trust me, no one can beat Kapil when he is in full form. He is better than the best”, said Bharti.

Kapil, who came back with a new show 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma' on the same channel got a not-so-good response from the viewers after the first episode. With so much happening around him, it's best to let the person be for a while.

Hope to see you back on track, Kapil!