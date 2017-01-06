RIP Om Puri: India mourns as veteran actor dies of heart attack at 66

New Delhi: Bollywood veteran Om Puri, who was known for his versatile on-screen performances, on Friday died of a heart attack. The sudden demise of the 66-year-old star left not just the film fraternity but the entire nation in a state of shock.

The sad news triggered nationwide outpouring of condolences from top leaders, fans and the film fraternity. The 'Hera Pheri' actor was found dead at his Andheri West residence. He is survived by his son Ishaan, whom he had with former wife Nandita Puri.

His last rites were performed in Mumbai on Friday evening. The last rites started around 6.45 pm and were conducted by Puri's son Ishaan at the Oshiwara crematorium.

His admirers lined up on the streets to catch a glimpse of the noted star. At around 6pm the actor's body was taken in an ambulance from his residence in suburban Andheri to the crematorium. Before leaving from his residence, a small puja was also performed.

Nandita, Ishsan accompanied the body along with filmmaker friend Ashok Pandit.

The sudden demise of one of India's most talented actors stunned the film industry.

Celebrities like Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Irrfan, Gulzar, Shakti Kapoor, Prakash Jha, Satish Kaushik, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Rahul Dholakia, Manoj Bajpayee, Ketan Mehta, Nawazuddin Siddique, Pankaj Kapoor, Ramesh Sippy, Shyam Benegal, Sudhir Mishra and Piyush Mishra others paid their last respects to the actor.

Born in Ambala, Haryana, to a Punjabi family on October 18, 1950, the actor studied at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune. He was also an alumnus of the 1973 class of the National School of Drama (NSD), where Naseeruddin Shah was a fellow student.

The legendary actor, who featured in more than 100 films, made a name for himself across the globe.

Known for his deep baritone and distinctive acting style, Om Puri had an affinity towards socially relevant cinema. This drove him into doing movies like "Aakrosh" and "Ardh Satya" which proved to be box office hits.

Om Puri also featured in movies like "Dharavi" and "Mirch Masala" and explored the comedy genre with "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro", "Chachi 420", "Hera Pheri", "Malamaal Weekly" and more.

His stint on the small screen saw him feature in shows like "Kakkaji Kaheen" and "Mr Yogi". But his most notable work was in TV film "Tamas", which was helmed by Govind Nihalani -- a filmmaker with whom Om Puri worked very closely all through.

For his superlative work, he was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Actor twice -- for "Arohan" in 1982 and for "Ardh Satya" in 1984.

Om Puri also nurtured an international career, which started with a cameo in Richard Attenborough's iconic "Gandhi".

Among some of his British films were "My Son the Fanatic", "East Is East" and "The Parole Officer". He also appeared in Hollywood films including "City of Joy", "Wolf" and "The Ghost and the Darkness".

An advocate of peace between India and Pakistan, he even featured in Pakistani film "Actor In Law". He also sank his teeth into regional Indian film projects.

Political leaders from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee and Vasundhara Raje mourned his death.

A much-loved actor for his simplicity and humility, celebrities from Mumbai, Kolkata and even from the southern film industry expressed grief.

The film fraternity said he was one of the industry's "greatest" and "most passionate" talent, who they believe will remain alive with the body of work he has left behind.

(With inputs from agencies)