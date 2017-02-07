Sasikala can't be CM; I'm not scared of her, says Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa

Chennai: The battle over the legacy of J Jayalalithaa intensified on Tuesday with her niece coming out in the open against the elevation of Sasikala as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a press conference, Deepa said, “It is a very sad day for Tamil Nadu. Sasikala is not the person people voted for. Everyone knows that” adding, “Only a democratically elected person should become the CM of Tamil Nadu.”

“To become a chief minister being with someone for 33 years is not a qualification,” Deepa said.

Rejecting the clarifications given by doctors who treated Jayalalithaa during her last 75 days, she said, “I am not satisfied with the clarification given by doctors treating Jayalalithaa.”

“From day one I was asking the hospital to allow me inside but the hospital denied and they never allowed me, never got in touch with me,” she said.

“All they want to establish by excluding me from clinical decisions on Jayalalithaa is that I'm not family,” Deepa alleged.

Claiming that people of the state are worried over the looming political instability in the state, Deepa reiterated her intention to contest elections.

On Sasikala's control over the party, she said, “People are scared of her, I am not.”

“I am here because of my aunt Jayalalithaa, want to complete tasks that she's left behind,” Deepa added.

Deepa's comments came amidst uncertainty over the swearing-in of Sasikala. While the AIADMK legislature party has backed her and requested the Governor to do the needful, Governor Rao appears to be playing the wait and watch game given the possibility of the Supreme Court giving its verdict in the disproportionate assets case against Sasikala.

Meanwhile, senior AIADMK leader had rebelled against Sasikala. Questioning her suitability to take over CM, Pandian has cast apprehensions on the reasons behind Jayalaithaa's death.

He has claimed that Jayalalithaa was pushed down stairs at her Poes Garden residence and was shifted to the hospital to cover up the crime.

However, the party has made it clear that "nobody can stop Chinamma from becoming the CM of Tamil Nadu."