Cricket News LIVE | David Warner, Steve Smith extend Australia lead at Tea on Day 2

Australia opener David Warner will be eyeing a record century in his 100th Test as the home side resumes Boxing Day Test against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday (December 27). After bundling the visitors out for just 189, Australia will be looking to post a massive first innings lead to put them in the driver’s seat.

Warner will also look to join the rare club of batters who scored century in their 100th Test. Australia also received some good news on Day 2 when pacer Mitchell Starc was cleared of major injury after he injured his finger on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test.

Meanwhile, in Karachi, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will be looking to score his maiden double century in Test cricket. Babar is unbeaten on 161 not out as Pakistan ended Day 1 on 317 for 5 in 90 overs and will resume his innings alongside all-rounder Agha Salman.

Pakistan managed to stage a brilliant recovery on Day 1 after losing 4 early wickets for 110, thanks to 196-run stand between Babar and Sarfaraz Ahmed, who scored 86 in his 50th Test match.

Big Bash League 2022-23 will continue on Tuesday as well with Sydney Thunder playing host to Brisbane Heat. The Ranji Trophy 2022-23 will also resume with Elite Group A, B and C match set to kick off on Tuesday as well.