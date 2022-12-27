Cricket News LIVE | David Warner, Steve Smith extend Australia lead at Tea on Day 2
LIVE Cricket Latest Updates in India on December 27: Australia vs South Africa Day 2 of 2nd Test, Pakistan vs New Zealand Day 2 of 1st Test, Big Bash League game between Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat and Ranji Trophy 2022-23 games today.
Trending Photos
Australia opener David Warner will be eyeing a record century in his 100th Test as the home side resumes Boxing Day Test against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday (December 27). After bundling the visitors out for just 189, Australia will be looking to post a massive first innings lead to put them in the driver’s seat.
Warner will also look to join the rare club of batters who scored century in their 100th Test. Australia also received some good news on Day 2 when pacer Mitchell Starc was cleared of major injury after he injured his finger on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test.
Meanwhile, in Karachi, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will be looking to score his maiden double century in Test cricket. Babar is unbeaten on 161 not out as Pakistan ended Day 1 on 317 for 5 in 90 overs and will resume his innings alongside all-rounder Agha Salman.
Pakistan managed to stage a brilliant recovery on Day 1 after losing 4 early wickets for 110, thanks to 196-run stand between Babar and Sarfaraz Ahmed, who scored 86 in his 50th Test match.
Big Bash League 2022-23 will continue on Tuesday as well with Sydney Thunder playing host to Brisbane Heat. The Ranji Trophy 2022-23 will also resume with Elite Group A, B and C match set to kick off on Tuesday as well.
AUS vs SA, 2nd Test: Australia lead by 42 runs at Tea
David Warner and Steve Smith have taken Australia to tea on Day 2 with just two wickets down. Warner is batting on 135 and Steve Smith is on 60.
Australia are 231/2, lead by 42 runs vs South Africa
AUS vs SA, 2nd Test: Steve Smith caught off a 'No-Ball'
South Africa almost have a wicket as Steve Smith is bounced out. But Kagiso Rabada appears to have over-stepped and it's a 'No-ball'. Smith moves along to 42 and David Warner is batting on 116.
Australia are 194/2, lead by 5 runs vs South Africa
AUS vs SA, Day 2: David Warner scores century in 100th Test
David Warner has notched up his century in his 100th Test match for Australia, with a boundary off Kagiso Rabada. Warner becomes 10th batter and first after former England captain Joe Root to score a century in his 100th game. Steve Smith is batting on 33.
Australia 167/2, trail by 22 runs vs South Africa
Hello and welcome to our coverage of LIVE cricket matches from around the world on Tuesday (December 27).
More Stories