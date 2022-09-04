India vs Pakistan match T20 Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Highlights: Pakistan beat India by 5 wickets
Check India vs Pakistan T20 Asia Cup Match in Dubai Live Cricket Score and Updates from Super 4 match of tournament on Sunday (September 4) HERE.
India will take on Pakistan for the second time in a span of 10 days, as they begin their campaign in the Super 4 of the Asia Cup on Sunday (September 4). Both teams will look to make a winning start to their Super four campaign. India will look to continue their winning spree in the tournament with wins over Pakistan and Hong Kong in their previous matches.
Meanwhile, Pakistan will be wary of the good record of India against them in the last five T20Is. India has managed to secure wins in the last four matches of the five played between the two sides. With both sides facing injury concerns, it will be interesting to see how their playing 11 shapes up.
Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the Asia Cup with a knee injury, while Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani is out for the game with a side strain. India will again face the dilemma of choosing between Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik, with the former bringing in the X-factor, while the latter being in great form as a finisher.
The Indian management would be happy with the performance of Virat Kohli in the last match, with opener KL Rahul also spending some much required time in the middle.
Pakistan win by 6 wickets - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Pakistan win the contest with 6 wickets in hand as they chase the target of 182 runs with some brilliant batting. Disappointing from India as the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave away more than 15 runs in the penultimate over for India.
Game ON! - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Pakistan need 7 runs off the last over, Arshdeep Singh has been given the opportunity by skipper Rohit Sharma to be the hero for India.
PAK - 175/4 (19 Overs)
Close contest! - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
It is all happening between the two sides, catches are being dropped, every ball is being watched closely and every single run matters now. Pakistan need 26 runs off the last two overs.
PAK - 156/4 (18 Overs), Khushdil Shah 7 (7) & Asif 1 (2)
PAK need 34 off 18 - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Pakistan need 34 runs off 18 balls with Khushdil Shah and Asif Ali in the middle. Pressure on young Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi.
Big Wicket! - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
India are back into the contest as Rizwan 71 (51) departs, caught by Suryakumar Yadav bowled by Hardik Pandya. The right-hander gets trapped by the slower one and now pressure on the Pakistan batters in the middle.
PAK - 147/4 (16.5 Overs)
Kumar STRIKES! - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Bhuvneshwar Kumar STRIKES! India get the wicket they were looking for but the damage is done. Nawaz 40 off 20 departs after Hooda grabs the catch. Game on now!
PAK - 137/3 (15.4 Overs), Rizwan 63 (46)
Pakistan need 45 runs in 25 balls
Pressure on India - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Mohammad Rizwan has completed his fifty and is batting on 55 off 41 balls keeping Pakistan in contest. Pressure on India now as they need to break this partnership as soon as possible.
PAK - 114/2 (13.3 Overs), Nawaz 28 (12) & Rizwan 55 (41)
PAK - 76/2 (10 Overs) - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Pakistan need 106 runs of 60 balls with Rizwan and Nawaz in the middle at the moment. Rohit Sharma has used the spin-twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi well till now but the pitch can do the damage to India.
GONE - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Fakhar Zaman gets trapped! Yuzvendra Chahal strikes as Virat Kohli takes the catch at long-on. Pakistan are in a tricky situation at the moment as they need to attack now with a fearless approach against a young Indian bowling attack. Rohit Sharma and his boys
PAK - 58/1 (8 overs), Rizwan 32 (23) & Zaman 11 (16)
Big Wicket! - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Babar Aza 14 (10) caught by Rohit Sharma bowled by Ravi Bishnoi. Brilliant bowling by the leg-spinner as he gets India the big fish. Pressure on the Pakistan batting lineup again.
PAK - 22/1 (3.4 Overs), Rizwan 8 (12)
IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Pakistan openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam begin chase of 182. They are looking to attack the Indian bowlers. Bhuvneshwar went for 9 runs in his first over while Arshdeep Singh gave just 3 runs. India are playing this match without 1 pacer in form of Avesh Khan. Hardik, Arshdeep and Bhuvi are the 3 pacers on show tonight. Chahal, Bishnoi and Hooda are 3 spinners.
PAK 12/0 (2.3)
Pakistan need 170 runs
India finish at 181/7 - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
India have finished at 181/7 after 20 overs as the Pakistan bowling attack bounced back in the death overs with some brilliant fielding efforts. Kohli was the top scorer for India as he got run out on 60 off 44 balls in the last over. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma got India off to fiery start and it helped them a lot during the middle overs.
Kohli hits fifty - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Virat Kohli completes his fifty in just 36 balls with 4 boundaries and 1 six. The right-hander has carried India so far with some brilliant batting.
IND - 167/5 (18.2 Overs), Hooda 16 (13) & Kohli 57 (38)
Pakistan bounce back - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
India on the backfoot now as Virat Kohli and Deepak Hooda take on the defensive approach now. The scoreboard could have been different if any one of the Indian middle batter would have fired, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant have departed cheaply and now the pressure is on the last two batter available.
IND - 148/5 (17 Overs), Kohli 47 (34) & Hooda 6 (8)
Two wickets in quick succession - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Hardik Pandya 0 (2) caught by Mohammad Nawaz bowled by Mohammad Hasnain. BIG Wicket for Pakistan as Hardik looks to chip that one over mid-wicket but gets caught.
IND - 135/5 (14.5 Overs), Kohli 40 (28)
Pant OUT! - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Rishabh Pant 14 (12) caught Asif Ali bowled by Shadab Khan. Pakistan get another one as Pant is caught, smart bowling by the leg-spinner, pitching it outside leg to lure Rishabh into the shot.
IND -126/4 (14 Overs), Kohli 35 (25)
Stage set for Kohli, Pant - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in the middl for India as the Men in Blue eye a big total. Pant can attack anytime now given that Deepak Hooda and Hardik Pandya are still waiting in the dressing room.
IND - 105/3 (12 Overs), Pant 4 (7) & Kohli 25 (19)
Suryakumar Yadav GONE! - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Big wicket, the man in form Suryakumar Yadav departs for 13 off 10 as he tries to play the sweep shot and gets caught at fine-leg. Brilliant trap by the Pakistan side, they knew India are coming in hot with an attacking approach.
IND- 91/3 (9.4 Overs), Kohli 17 (12)
Another ONE - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
KL Rahul caught by Mohammad Nawaz bowled by Shadab Khan. It was a googly from the leg-spinner and Rahul is caught on deep mid-wicket. Pakistan back into the contest now.
IND - 76/2 (7.2 Overs), Kohli 5 (3) & Suryakumar 10 (6)
GONE! - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Rohit Sharma 28 (16) caught by Khushdil Shah bowled by Haris Rauf. Pakistan finally get the breakthrough, Rohit was trapped with the slower one by Rauf. Kohli walks in now at number 3.
IND - 61/1 (5.4 Overs), Rahul 27 (16) & Kohli 1 (1)
KL Rahul takes charge now - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
India are batting with a runrate of over 10 runs per over. KL Rahul also joins the party with Rohit Sharma of attacking the Pakistan pace attack early in the innings.
IND - 34/0 (3 Over), Rohit 16 (9) & Rahul 18 (9)
Here we go! - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul open the batting for India as Naseem Shah attacks the stumps. India will look to put up a good total on the scoreboard knowing what the Pakistan batters can do batting second. Rohit Sharma is on fire at the moment, he smacks Shah for a four and six in the first over.
IND - 11/0 (1 Over), Rohit 10 (4) & Rahul 1 (2)
Playing XI - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah
Toss update - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Pakistan win the toss and Babar Azam elects to bowl first.
Rohit Sharma: Hardik is back, Deepak Hooda gets a game and Ravi Bishnoi is playing.
Pitch report - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
The pitch could play an important role in this match! Here's what it looks like tonight!
Wasim Akram vs Irfan Pathan - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Virat Kohli could join Rohit Sharma in THIS elite club - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Deepak Chahar bowls in nets - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Wasim Akram makes a BIG statement - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Jasprit Bumrah posts INSPIRING note - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Meme war begins - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Babar, Surya, Rizwan in close race to become No 1 T20 batter - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
India Predicted XI - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Pakistan Predicted XI - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Former PAK player on Kohli - IND vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel or Deepak Hooda to replace Ravindra Jadeja?
Match Day
India vs Pakistan Live Streaming details, TV Timing
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs Pakistan Super 4 match at Asia Cup 2022.
