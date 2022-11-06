India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match Highlights and scorecard: India beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Check IND vs ZIM, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 2, Match 42 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), in East Melbourne, Australia LIVE Updates here.
Trending Photos
Team India have already booked their semifinal berth in the T20 World Cup 2022 thanks to Netherlands stunning South Africa by 13 runs earlier in the day. A win over Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (November 6) afternoon will ensure that the team tops Group 2 and faces England in the second semifinal at Adelaide on Thursday (November 10).
Rohit Sharma’s side have only lost 1 game – to South Africa – in the Super 12 although they had to battle hard to win against Bangladesh by five runs (DLS method) in their last match. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, are out of the race for a berth in the semifinal although they stunned Babar Azam’s Pakistan by 1 run earlier in the tournament.
#TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/4avLw1VgOT — BCCI (@BCCI) November 6, 2022
Zimbabwe need to win this game against India at the MCG to keep their hopes of finishing fourth in the Group and ensure automatic qualification for next edition of the T20 World Cup in 2024. However, India will be the favourites going into this match but can’t take anything for granted after the shocks seen in this tournament by Ireland, Netherlands and Zimbabwe as well.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs Zimbabwe Super 12 match of T20 World Cup 2022 here.
T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 Points Table: Rohit Sharma's India vs England, Babar Azam's Pakistan vs New Zealand in semifinals
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates: Sikandar Raza keeps ZIM alive
Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl keep Zimbabwe in the contest but they have a big task up their sleeves to hit 106 runs in 48 balls. India desperately looking to break the partnership.
ZIM - 81/5 (12 Overs), Raza 18 (11) & Burl 26 (18)
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates: Zimbabwe in trouble
Zimbabwe in need of a miracle as they 5 down in chase of 197 runs. Rohit Sharma would be delighted the way his bowlers have attacked the stumps so far in the match.
ZIM - 47/5 (9 Overs)
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates: Hardik Pandya at his best
Stunning one-handed catch by Hardik Pandya to remove Zimbabwe's captain. India off to a flying start in this innings.
LIVE Score ZIM 32/4 (7) CRR: 4.57 REQ: 11.92 Zimbabwe need 155 runs in 78 balls
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates: India on top after powerplay
M Shami strikes on the last ball of the powerplay as Sean Williams departs for 11 in 18 balls. Zimbabwe lose 3 wickets inside the powerplay.
LIVE Score ZIM 28/3 (6) CRR: 4.67 REQ: 11.36 Zimbabwe need 159 runs in 84 balls
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates: Both bowlers breathing FIRE
Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar giving no easy pickings to the Zimbabwe batters as they show clear intent to attack the stumps. Sean Williams and Craig Ervine holding their crease somehow infront of this brilliant pace-duo of the Men in Blue.
ZIM - 13/2 (4 Overs), Williams 4 (11) & Ervine 4 (6)
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates: IND off to dream start!
Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes India off to a dream start with a wicket and maiden over. Later on, Arhsdeep Singh strikes in his first over as well, he clean bowls Chakabva 0 (6) to get India their second wicket.
ZIM - 2/2 (1.4 Overs), Ervine 0 (3)
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates
Rush to your _ now, the first innings of #INDvZIM is heading towards a dramatic finish! _
Show that you #BelieveInBlue and enjoy the slog overs from this ICC Men's #T20WorldCup clash, LIVE on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar#INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/qZ7vcHfvkd
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 6, 2022
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates: Incredible SKY
Suryakumar Yadav helped India post 186/5 in 20 overs when Team India were looking at around 160 after losing four quick wickets.
LIVE Score IND 186/5 (20) CRR: 9.3 Innings Break
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates: Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav push India back in game
All eyes are on SKY and HP as India lose 3 quick wickets. India need to finish well as 180 is also chaseable here.
LIVE Score IND 125/4 (16) CRR: 7.81
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates: Catch of the tournament from Ryan Burl
What a beauty from Ryan Burl! Running and diving catch inches ahead of the boundary rope at long-on. Rishabh Pant fails in his first chance at T20 WC.
LIVE Score IND 103/4 (14) CRR: 7.36
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates: KL Rahul out after scoring 50
KL Rahul scores back-to-back fifties and gets out on the very next ball. Rishabh Pant joins Suryakumar Yadav in the middle.
LIVE Score IND 96/3 (12.3) CRR: 7.68
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates: Virat Kohli Departs
Virat was finding it tough to hit the middle of the bat. Sean Williams claims his big wicket. Suryakumar Yadav has joined KL Rahul in the middle. And KL hits back to back fifties.
LIVE Score IND 95/2 (12.1) CRR: 7.81
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates: India on top
KL Rahul inching towards fifty. Virat Kohli shifting gears. India 79/1 in 10 overs. Team India will be eyeing around 180-190 from here.
LIVE Score IND 79/1 (10) CRR: 7.9
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates: India back on track
KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are playing their shots. Zimbabwe went to the spin bowlers and the Indian duo is loving it. Virat batting with strike rate of 170 while KL playing run-a-ball innings.
LIVE Score IND 54/1 (7) CRR: 7.71
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates
The intensity is high as Team India get off to a cautious start!#BelieveInBlue and support Team India in the all-important ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022 clash, LIVE NOW on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar! pic.twitter.com/RKpnm9S7gR
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 6, 2022
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates
A Special Half-century! _ _
Congratulations to @ImRo45 on his 5_0_th T20I game as #TeamIndia Captain! _ _
Follow the match _ https://t.co/shiBY8Kmge #T20WorldCup | #INDvZIM pic.twitter.com/6JfkMV99HU
— BCCI (@BCCI) November 6, 2022
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma falls
Rohit Sharma fall against the bounce plan by Blessing Muzarabani. The highest run scorer of this T20 WC Virat Kohli has joined KL Rahul in the middle.
LIVE Score IND 27/1 (3.5) CRR: 7.04
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates: Cautious start by KL and Rohit
Just a four for Rohit and a six for KL in the first three overs of the innings. India going back to the templet of a slow start and blistering end.
LIVE Score IND 18/0 (3) CRR: 6
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates: Here we go then!
India openers KL Rahl and Rohit Sharma are out in the middle while Zimbabwe are starting with birthday boy Richard Ngarava.
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates: Rishabh Pant replaces Dinesh Karthik
Big change by Rohit Sharma's Team India as Rishabh Pant replaces Dinesh Karthik in the playing XI. However, the reason that Rohit gave at the toss was he wanted Pant to get some game time in the middle. So basically DK has been rested.
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates: Both team captains at the toss
Craig Ervine - We were looking to bowl first. The ball might skid through in the evening under lights. A couple of changes, Wellington and Munyonga are in, Milton has struggled a bit and we wanted to give Tony a chance. Luke Jongwe has an injury and we wanted the spin of Wellington Masakadza
Rohit Sharma - We will bat. It's the preference of the team to bat first, nothing to do with the pitch. We just want to bat first and give a chance to our bowlers to defend. One change, Rishabh Pant plays instead of DK, he is the only guy who hasn't played a single game on this tour including the warm-up games, we wanted to give him a game. Nothing changes, we need to do well as a team
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates: Playing XIs
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates: Toss Report
India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against ZImbabwe in their final Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates
Virat Kohli needs 68 runs to achieve THIS milestone - READ
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates
A showdown that could define #INDvZIM _
Can the fiery #Arshdeep come out on top against __'s Iceman?
Watch this ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022 _, LIVE on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar from 1 PM!#BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/P53Rw0h3Lf
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 6, 2022
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates: Pakistan nearing win!
Shan Masood and Mohammad Haris taking Pakistan to a win. Who knew this was possible a day before. Less than 10 runs remaining for Pakistan to win the match.
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates: IND can try different combination!
The match between India vs Zimbabwe is a good chance for Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid to try out a new combination. Maybe play Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal to give them some game time.
Toss coming up at 1 pm IST from MCG.
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates: Catch of the tournament!
One of the top moments from the SA vs NED match was the catch taken by Roelof van der Merwe to dismiss David Miller. Many feel that it was the turning point of the match.
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates: Meme fest begins as IND qualify!
As soon as India reached the semifinals, the Twitter was abuzz with reactions and memes on the SA vs NED match as well as on India qualifying for semis. Wasim Jaffer and Sachin Tendulkar also took potshots.
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates: PAK vs BAN Update!
Bangladesh made 127/8 in their alloted 20 overs after they won the toss and opted to bat first. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are going well in the chase so far.
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates: Dream 11 prediction!
The India vs Zimbabwe match has become a mere formality now. But you can still benefit from it by making the best fantasy 11 teams.
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates: Live Stream Details!
India vs Zimbabwe match has suddenly become inconsequential after Netherlands beat South Africa this morning. But India would still like to win this for it can hurt their reputation. And will give them the momentum going into the semifinals.
IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score and Updates: India in semis!
In case you have missed it, it was another mad day in T20 World Cup which has given a chance to Pakistan and Bangladesh to march into semis while India have qualified for the semifinals.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs Zimbabwe Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 here.
More Stories