PAK: 137-8 (20) | Pak vs Eng T20 Final LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: England need 138 runs to win trophy

Pak vs Eng T20 Final LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Babar Azam's Pakistan and Jos Buttler-led England will take on each other in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (November 13). The match is expected to be a nail-biting contest as these two sides have raised their game in the middle of the tournament and looked to have found the best playing XI. England have received a big boost with pacer Mark Wood declared fit for the final. Both Pakistan and England had a scratchy start to the the tournament. Pakistan, in fact, lost both their first two matches against India and Zimbabwe respectively.

However, the threat of rain is looming large over the final with both Sunday and Reserve Day on Monday (November 14) have 100 per cent chance of showers according to Australian MET department. There is provision of extended play on Reserve Day to determine a winner in the T20 World Cup 2022 final.

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Key Highlights:

* England captain Jos Buttler has WON the toss and elected to BOWL first at the MCG with rain around Melbourne.

* No place for Mark Wood in the England XI with Jos Buttler going into the final with the same side that defeated India in the semifinal.

* Babar Azam remembers 1992 World Cup final at the toss, says he wants to recreate history by becoming World Champions again.

They were on the edge of an early knock out but they were helped tremendously by other results going in their favour. Like when Netherlands beat South Africa, their chances for the semi-finals came alive and Pakistan latched on to that opportunity with both the hands. After those two early blows, they brought back their campaign on track and never looked back.

England too, after winning their first match against Afghanistan, lost to Ireland in a rain-marred match. Then their game vs Australia was washed out. From thereon, every match that they played was a virtual knock out and and that sort of pushed the English team to do well. They beat New Zealand and Sri Lanka next to ensure they reached the semi-finals where they absolutely thrashed the Indian cricket team, inflicting a 10-wicket loss at them to set up a mouth-watering encounter against Pakistan in the big final.

