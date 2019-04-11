Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2019 live updates

New Delhi: Polling for the Assembly elections to Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh has begun at 7 am on Thursday.

The voting for all the 175 Assembly seats in Andhra will conclude at 6 pm. A total of 2,118 contestants are in the fray. Notable, this is going to be the first assembly election for Andhra Pradesh following the bifurcation of Andhra and formation of Telangana in June 2014.

The first phase of polling for 28 assembly seats in Odisha will decide the fate of 191 candidates, including 16 women. There are 21 Lok Sabha and 147 assembly seats in the state.

The polling for the 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim has also begun at 7 am, with a total of 150 candidates in the fray. The voting will conclude at 5 pm at 567 polling stations spread over four districts in Sikkim.

In Arunachal Pradesh, a total of more than 7 lakh voters will exercise their franchise for the Assembly polls today. As many as 181 candidates including 11 women are in the fray for 57 assembly constituencies out of total 60 seats in the state.

Lok Sabha and assembly elections are being held simultaneously in these four states. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Here are the live updates from the ground for the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh: