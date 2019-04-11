Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2019 live updates

11 April 2019, 09:03 AM
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his family after casting their vote for Lok Sabha election in Amravati.
Andhra Pradesh: TDP MP candidate from Vijaywada, Kesineni Srinivas castes his vote at a polling booth in St. Joseph Girl's High School, Gunadala, Vijaywada pic.twitter.com/nKUyBMupY3
11 April 2019, 09:02 AM
People queue up at a polling booth in Amaravati to cast their vote.
Andhra Pradesh: People queue up at a polling booth in Amaravati to cast their vote for #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/t5bcemhN7K
11 April 2019, 09:01 AM
Visuals from a polling booth in Visakhapatnam:
Andhra Pradesh: Visuals from a polling booth in Vishapkhapatnam as voting begins for #LokSabhaElections2019 . Voting on 25 parliamentary constituencies in the state is being held today. pic.twitter.com/PRvxWQXgQp
11 April 2019, 09:00 AM
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets and says. #LokSabhaElections2019 commence today. I call upon all those whose constituencies are voting in the first phase today to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise. I specially urge young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers.
11 April 2019, 08:58 AM
Voters queue outside polling booth no 134 in Pulivendula, ahead of voting for the first phase Lok Sabha election.
Andhra Pradesh: Voters queue outside polling booth no 134 in Pulivendula, ahead of voting for the first phase #LokSabhaElections2019. Voting on 25 parliamentary constituencies in the state will be held today. pic.twitter.com/xLhGo4fYra
11 April 2019, 08:22 AM
"Election day is when we must all take the lead and march to polling booths. At ZEE we pledge to encourage voter turnout by pausing our shows & content across our channels on election days from 8 AM-10 AM. Requesting every eligible Indian citizen to go out & vote. #GrownUpsGoVote," tweeted Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
Election day is when we must all take the lead and march to polling booths. At ZEE we pledge to encourage voter turnout by pausing our shows & content across our channels on election days from 8 AM-10 AM. Requesting every eligible Indian citizen to go out & vote. #GrownUpsGoVote pic.twitter.com/8MBgPur31x
11 April 2019, 08:01 AM
Voting underway in five constituencies in Assam: Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaliabor, Lakhimpur, Tezpur
Voting underway in five constituencies in Uttarakhand: Almora, Garhwal, Hardwar, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, Tehri Garhwal
11 April 2019, 07:21 AM
11 April 2019, 07:05 AM
Google marks beginning of Lok Sabha poll with a doodle
Google on Thursday marked the beginning of first phase of Lok Sabha poll in India with a doodle. The Google doodle shows an inked finger and when a user clicks on the inked finger then the user lands on a page that explains the voting procedure. The page contains several information which are very helpful for first-time voters.