Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2019 live updates

Polling for the Assembly elections to Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh will begin at 7 am on Thursday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, April 11, 2019 - 09:03
Representational image

New Delhi: Polling for the Assembly elections to Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh has begun at 7 am on Thursday.

The voting for all the 175 Assembly seats in Andhra will conclude at 6 pm. A total of 2,118 contestants are in the fray. Notable, this is going to be the first assembly election for Andhra Pradesh following the bifurcation of Andhra and formation of Telangana in June 2014.

The first phase of polling for 28 assembly seats in Odisha will decide the fate of 191 candidates, including 16 women. There are 21 Lok Sabha and 147 assembly seats in the state.

The polling for the 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim has also begun at 7 am, with a total of 150 candidates in the fray. The voting will conclude at 5 pm at 567 polling stations spread over four districts in Sikkim.

In Arunachal Pradesh, a total of more than 7 lakh voters will exercise their franchise for the Assembly polls today. As many as 181 candidates including 11 women are in the fray for 57 assembly constituencies out of total 60 seats in the state.

Lok Sabha and assembly elections are being held simultaneously in these four states. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Here are the live updates from the ground for the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh:

11 April 2019, 09:03 AM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his family after casting their vote for Lok Sabha election in Amravati.

11 April 2019, 09:02 AM

People queue up at a polling booth in Amaravati to cast their vote.

11 April 2019, 09:01 AM

Visuals from a polling booth in Visakhapatnam:

11 April 2019, 09:00 AM

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets and says. #LokSabhaElections2019 commence today. I call upon all those whose constituencies are voting in the first phase today to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise. I specially urge young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers.

11 April 2019, 08:58 AM

Voters queue outside polling booth no 134 in Pulivendula, ahead of voting for the first phase Lok Sabha election.

11 April 2019, 08:22 AM

"Election day is when we must all take the lead and march to polling booths. At ZEE we pledge to encourage voter turnout by pausing our shows & content across our channels on election days from 8 AM-10 AM. Requesting every eligible Indian citizen to go out & vote. #GrownUpsGoVote," tweeted Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

 

11 April 2019, 08:01 AM

Voting underway in five constituencies in Assam: Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaliabor, Lakhimpur, Tezpur

Voting underway in five constituencies in Uttarakhand: Almora, Garhwal, Hardwar, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, Tehri Garhwal

11 April 2019, 07:21 AM

11 April 2019, 07:05 AM

Google marks beginning of Lok Sabha poll with a doodle

Google on Thursday marked the beginning of first phase of Lok Sabha poll in India with a doodle. The Google doodle shows an inked finger and when a user clicks on the inked finger then the user lands on a page that explains the voting procedure. The page contains several information which are very helpful for first-time voters.

 

