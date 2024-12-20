Marco Review : ഇത് മലയാളത്തിന്റെ കെജിഎഫോ, അതുക്കും മേലെയോ? 'മാർക്കോ' റിവ്യൂ

മലയാളത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ മാസ്സീവ് വയലൻസ് ചിത്രം എന്ന ലേബലിൽ മാ‍ർക്കോ തിയറ്ററുകളിലെത്തി. ആദ്യ ഷോ പൂർത്തിയാകുമ്പോൾ ​ഗംഭീര പ്രതികരണങ്ങളാണ് സിനിമയ്ക്ക് ലഭിക്കുന്നത്. ഇത്തരം ഒരു ലേബലിനിനോട് നൂറു ശതമാനം സത്യസന്ധത പുലര്‍ത്തിയെന്ന് പ്രേക്ഷകർ പറയുന്നു.

ഇന്ത്യൻ സിനിമ ഇത് വരെ കാണാത്ത വയലൻസ്, ഇത് മലയാളത്തിന്റെ കെജിഎഫ് തുടങ്ങി നിരവധി പോസിറ്റീവ് പ്രതികരണങ്ങളാണ് ചിത്രത്തിന് ലഭിക്കുന്നത്.

TRENDING NOW news The most violent Indian movie!

Don’t miss this in theatres! Great first half followed by bloodbath 2nd half .This movie is terrific #Marco #UnniMukundan pic.twitter.com/IqUXssBmXO — Don Damian (@DonDamian08) December 20, 202

#Marco One Word Review: RAMPAGE A high Voltage Mass Entertainer from #HaneefAdeni. This man #RaviBasrur the steals the show An exceptional perf from #Jagadish. DOP - Music - Making peaks

Finally a new ACTION SUPER STAR born in MWood #UnniMukundan what a perf pic.twitter.com/oASMZZ0Bto — Ananthan T J (@ananthantj) December 20, 2024

രണ്ട് മണിക്കൂർ 25 മിനിറ്റ് ആണ് സിനിമയുടെ ദൈർഘ്യം.ഹനീഫ് അദേനിയുടെ സംവിധാനത്തിൽ ഉണ്ണി മുകുന്ദനെ നായകനാക്കി ക്യൂബ്സ് എന്റർടൈൻമെന്റ്സിന്റെ ബാനറിൽ ഷെരീഫ് മുഹമ്മദ് നിർമ്മിക്കുന്ന ചിത്രമാണ് മാ‍ർക്കോ.

#Marco Confirms 3.50 crores on its opening day in Kerala with occupancy levels nearing 80%. Extra shows are being scheduled for the evening and night, and if this momentum keeps up 4 crore opening day is Easily Possible #Unnimukundan Setting Box Office on FIREEE... pic.twitter.com/kKE1AiLROk — Kerala Box Office (@KeralaBxOffce) December 20, 2024

മലയാളം, ഹിന്ദി, തമിഴ്, തെലുങ്ക്, കന്നഡ എന്നീ 5 ഭാഷകളിലായാണ് ചിത്രം എത്തിയത്. നിരവധി ആക്ഷൻ സിനിമകൾ മലയാളത്തിൽ വന്നിട്ടുണ്ടെങ്കിലും വയലൻസിന് പ്രാധാന്യം നൽകി ഒരു മാസ്സീവ്-വയലൻസ് ചിത്രം എത്തുന്നത് ആദ്യമായാണ്. വയലൻസ് എലമെന്റ് കൂടുതലുള്ളതിനാൽ സെൻസർ ബോർഡ് എ സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റാണ് ചിത്രത്തിന് നൽകിയിരിക്കുന്നത്.

#Marco is a Proper theatre experience film. A high Voltage Mass Entertainer from HaneefAdeni. This man RaviBasrur the steals the show ‘Most brutal and violence film in Indian cinema’ pic.twitter.com/sVuzpYXgeO — MOHD JUNAID» (@Junuhere) December 20, 2024

ഹനീഫ് അദേനി ചിത്രം ‘മിഖായേൽ’ൽ ഉണ്ണി മുകുന്ദൻ അവതരിപ്പിച്ച വില്ലൻ കഥാപാത്രം 'മാർക്കോ ജൂനിയർ'നെ ഫോക്കസ് ചെയ്തൊരുങ്ങുന്ന സ്പിൻ ഓഫാണിത്. വില്ലനെയും വില്ലന്റെ വില്ലത്തരങ്ങളും ഹൈലൈറ്റ് ചെയ്ത് എത്തുന്ന ഈ ചിത്രത്തിന്റെ ആക്ഷൻ കോറിയോഗ്രഫി ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത് പ്രമുഖ ആക്ഷൻ ഡയറക്ടർ കലൈ കിംഗ്സണാണ്.

Just like the crew said the most violent movie from Malayalam !!! Marco isn’t perfect but it’s definitely is one of the best action movie i have seen from India cinema #MarcoMovie pic.twitter.com/poEgILsvH0 — Shazzam (@callmeshazzam) December 20, 2024

ഉണ്ണി മുകുന്ദനോടൊപ്പം സിദ്ദീഖ്, ജഗദീഷ്, ആൻസൺ പോൾ, കബീർ ദുഹാൻ സിങ്, അഭിമന്യു തിലകൻ, യുക്തി തരേജ തുടങ്ങിയവരും ഒട്ടേറെ പുതുമുഖ താരങ്ങളും ചിത്രത്തിൽ അണിനിരക്കുന്നു. നായിക കഥാപാത്രവും മറ്റ് സുപ്രധാന വേഷങ്ങളും ബോളിവുഡ് താരങ്ങളാണ് അവതരിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്.