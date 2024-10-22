महाविकास आघाडीमध्ये जागावाटपावर अद्याप चर्चा सुरुच

|
BAN
106
(40.1 ov)
19/2
(7.0 ov)
|VS
|
SA
308
(88.4 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
MOZ
158/5
(20.0 ov)
|VS
|
SEY
51/5
(9.4 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
THA
(20.0 ov) 154/6
|VS
|
MDV
110/3 (20.0 ov)
|Thailand beat Maldives by 44 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
SL
(31.5 ov) 234/5
|VS
|
WI
185/4 (38.3 ov)
|Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 5 wickets (DLS method)
|Full Scorecard →
